Jayson Tatum Fires Shots at Media After Ugly Celtics Loss

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a long and successful season thus far but took a blow on Saturday night. They lost an important game against the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-107. Boston fell down early and couldn’t pick themselves back up.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to score 66 points, but Jayson Tatum just couldn’t find his footing. However, after the game, Tatum admitted that the loss meant more to the media than the Celtics themselves.

“Tonight was probably more meaningful to you guys [the media] than it was to us,” Tatum stated. Boston and Golden State faced off against each other in the NBA Finals last season, with the Warriors getting the edge and winning in six games.

Jayson Tatum Takes BLAME for Celtics Loss vs Warriors | Celtics vs Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed after the Celtics 123-107 road loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Boston will have to try to get back on track on Monday following the tough loss. On losing a tough battle in their Finals rematch vs the Warriors, Jayson Tatum… 2022-12-11T05:54:53Z

Tatum only managed to muster up 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, but his shooting efficiency was the most noticeable issue with his game. The superstar shot just 6-of-21 from the field and 2-of-9 from three-point land.

He said that the loss to Golden State was just one game and that what matters is how they respond.

“It’s one game,” the forward said. “We want to win every game we play but it’s tough. You never want to lose. We’ve been playing well and to lose this one, – especially the way we played is tough – but it’s not going to dictate our season. We’ve had a great season so far and we lost the game. It’s all about how we respond.”

Celtics Coach Calls Out Team

Boston’s loss to the Warriors was their sixth of the season, and it got the media talking. With the two teams’ history, a lot of people were upset with Tatum’s performance. However, head coach Joe Mazzulla also took some heat after the loss.

Nick Gelso of CLNS Media called out Mazzulla for the performance, noting that the Celtics didn’t look well-coached enough in the loss.

“I can’t help but think they were unprepared,” Gelso said. “This was a massive coaching malfunction. Joe Mazzulla had them unprepared today. They weren’t prepared. They came out of a friggin time out and turned the ball over.”

How much of the blame should Joe Mazzulla & Celtics coaching staff be putting on themselves? @CLNS_Nick says “A LOT” Full show https://t.co/aam1fFF8OR #GSWvsBOS pic.twitter.com/1PXORzX1tC — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) December 11, 2022

Mazzulla has done a great job with the Celtics so far this season, but Steve Kerr got the better of him in Saturday night’s contest. He’s just the fourth coach to take down Mazzulla in a game all year.

Tatum Takes the Blame for Loss

But while Mazzulla caught some heat and owned up for his share of the blame after the contest, Tatum also decided to take some responsibility for the loss. While he admitted that there are plenty of games left in the season, he also said that there’s nobody that should be blamed but himself.

“Twenty-seven games, 24 of them have been great, and you know, two or three off nights. I just gotta be better,” Tatum said. “I missed a lot of lay-ups, missed some open threes, things like that. So, you know, there’s nobody to blame, you know, but myself. I gotta be better to help the team win. So, you know, it’s not anything on the coach’s or anything like that.”

With how well he’s been playing this season, expect Tatum to bounce back from this loss in a big way.