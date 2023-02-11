Jayson Tatum Issues Statement on Mike Muscala’s Celtics Debut Following Trade

The Boston Celtics picked up a win over the Charlotte Hornets on February 10, but it also marked the debut of Mike Muscala. Boston traded for Muscala at this year’s trade deadline, shipping out Justin Jackson and two second-round picks for the big man.

After the contest, Jayson Tatum showed some love to his new teammate, revealing a small conversation they had during the game.

“I was joking with him – he hit his first shot, and we were sitting on the bench, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s big time,'” Tatum said post-game via CLNS Media. “To come to a new team, never practiced with us, come in and knock down your first shot, just as a basketball player, I know how good that felt. We can just see how important he can be for us. Big body, long arms, obviously can stretch the floor. I’m glad we got him.”

Jayson Tatum APOLOGIZES to Jaylen Brown for Breaking His Face | Celtics vs Hornets BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed after the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 127-116 in their first game after the trade deadline. Boston was without three starters, with Jaylen Brown recently sidelined with a maxillary facial fracture. Derrick White dropped a career high 33 points on 8-of-14 shooting from beyond… 2023-02-11T04:44:27Z

As far as debuts go, the Celtics couldn’t have asked for much more from Muscala. The big man not only nailed his first three of the game, as mentioned by Tatum, but he finished the game shooting 4–for-8 from distance, notching 12 points.

He led Boston’s three-point efforts off the bench, while Tatum and Derrick White did the same for the starting lineup. With Jaylen Brown sidelined, White stepped up in a big way. Tatum led the team in points with 41, but White wasn’t far behind.

White ended the night with a career-high 33 points to go along with 10 assists and three blocks. He became the first player in NBA history to record a game with at least eight made threes, at least 10 assists, and at least three blocks.

Celtics Receive Brutal Jaylen Brown Injury

While White’s impressive efforts were a much-needed commodity against the Hornets, Boston would undoubtedly love to get Brown back on the court sooner rather than later. Unfortunately for them, it seems as though they will have to wait a few weeks.

Brown collided with Tatum in the Celtics’ February 8 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, catching an elbow to the face. After the game, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brown had fractured his face and would miss multiplied weeks.

“Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday,” Charania tweeted.

Celtics Linked to Danny Green on Buyout Market

In other Celtics news, now that the trade deadline has come and gone, all eyes can turn toward the buyout market. Boston landed Muscala at the deadline, so adding some extra wing help could be their next order of business.

According to Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated, one player Boston could potentially be interested in signing is Danny Green.

“If Danny Green is bought out of his contract by the Houston Rockets, keep an eye on the Boston Celtics.

“They could use some added depth on the wing and Green’s veteran presence would surely be something Brad Stevens shows interest in,” Siegel tweeted.