Jayson Tatum Hits the Mark With Strong Message After Celtics’ Game 5 Loss

The Boston Celtics collapsed in the final seconds of their Game 5 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. They got outscored 5-0 in the last 30 seconds of the game, losing 110-107. A Bobby Portis put-back layup and a Jrue Holiday block were enough to seal for the Bucks.

After the contest, superstar Jayson Tatum spoke to the media about his mentality. The three-time All-Star said that, despite the brutal nature of the loss, he isn’t going to spend time sulking:

I mean, I could come up here and pout, be sad, and I’m sure there would be a big story about how we’re defeated and I don’t believe in us. Or I could come in like, ‘you can’t change what happened.’ It stings, for sure. But, you know it’s 3-2, and it’s the first to four. There’s no sense in being sad or putting your head down. Because that’s not going to do anything for next game. Always be optimistic and believe in yourself, believe in the group that we can win the game on Friday.

Tatum finished the game with 34 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He shot 12-of-29 from the field and 2-of-11 from behind the arc. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to overshadow the team’s fourth-quarter collapse.

The 24-year-old shot 4-for-8 in the fourth quarter, but none of his attempts came in the final three minutes of the game. However, that’s just because things didn’t go according to plan.

Celtics’ Final Inbound Play Was for Tatum

Boston’s final offensive possession of the night consisted of Marcus Smart driving to the hoop and having his shot blocked by Holiday. However, that wasn’t the play Ime Udoka drew up. According to Tatum, he was the one who was supposed to receive the ball:

I was supposed to come off the pin down from Al… Yeah, there was a little miscommunication. I guess the play broke down and, you know, Smart drove baseline. Jrue Holiday made a good play at the rim. It’s as simple as that.

WHAT A BLOCK BY JRUE HOLIDAY. AND HE EARNS THE POSSESSION 🤯 6.6 left on TNT pic.twitter.com/zombWL9ipA — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

Following that play, Pat Connaughton nailed two free throws, putting the Bucks up by three. Smart then turned the ball over while attempting to bring it up the court, and sealed the deal.

Despite the loss, Tatum said that he and the team are still locked in and ready for Friday.

Tatum on Game 6: ‘We Just Gotta Get Ready’

After the crushing loss, the media asked Tatum about his message to his teammates. He said that all there is to do is focus on Game 6:

S***, we got a game on Friday. And, you know, what happened tonight is what happened. You know, we just gotta get ready, get our rest, and watch some film and learn from it. Just know that we got a game Friday and we try and win.

However, coming back after being down 3-2 is no easy feat. According to LandofBasketball.com, just 52 teams have come back from down 3-2 in 329 matchups. That equals 15.8%. The last team to do it was the Bucks, who came back to beat the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Winning Game 6 is Boston’s first step in defying the odds. That game tips off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST and can be streamed on ESPN.