Jayson Tatum Holds Nothing Back With Strong Statement Ahead of Game 7

The last time the Boston Celtics played a game at TD Garden, they suffered a heart-wrenching defeat. Despite holding a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Celtics fell to the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a Bobby Portis put-back layup and a couple of Jrue Holiday defensive plays.

However, after taking care of business in Game 6, the Celtics will have their chance at redemption at TD Garden. They’ll once again be playing with their season on the line, but this time, so will the Bucks. But fortunately, the Celtics will be at home this time around.

After Boston’s Game 6 victory, superstar Jayson Tatum spoke to the media about what it means to be playing Game 7 in Boston. Tatum didn’t mince words with his response, stating that it’s the best feeling in the world.

“It means everything. The best atmosphere in NBA,” Tatum said about TD Garden. “Game 7s are the biggest, the best games. So, looking forward to it, truly. Just winning this game, giving ourselves a chance to go back. And you know, this is it, it’s do or die. And you know, it’s gonna be fun. This is supposed to be fun as basketball. Biggest moments, biggest stage. And when it boils down, it’s just, go out there and have fun.”

This statement came after Jayson Tatum completed his best performance of the postseason. The young star led the Celtics to victory and is the primary reason they’re headed back to Boston for Game 7.

Tatum’s Game 6 MasterClass

The Celtics led for most of Game 6, but the Bucks made a run in the fourth quarter. What was once an 18-point Boston lead got cut down to four with just under nine minutes left in the game. That’s when Tatum turned on the jets.

Tatum proceeded to score Boston’s next ten points. And while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton tried to counteract Tatum’s scoring, the superstar had already opened up the floodgates. By the time there was 4:20 left in the game, the Celtics were back up by 13 points.

When Boston began to fall into a hole, Tatum was there to answer the call. He finished the night with 46 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter alone. The three-time All-Star had an efficient performance, too, shooting 17-of-32 from the field and 7-of-15 from behind the three-point line.

Tatum’s masterful performance was crucial to Boston’s success in Game 6. However, when asked about the keys to winning, Tatum pointed to areas of the game outside of the scoring column.

Tatum on Game 6: ‘Strictly Heart’

While Tatum’s 46-point bomb carried Boston in the scoring column, the little things helped them earn the victory. Tatum told the media post-game that hustle was the key to turning things around after Game 5 was.

“50/50 balls and rebounding,” Tatum explained. “I think they had 17 offensive rebounds last game, and some critical ones, obviously, in that fourth quarter. And, you know, rebounding doesn’t take skill. That is strictly heart. Just toughness.

As noted by Tatum, the Bucks corralled 17 offensive boards in Game 5, including the one Portis grabbed in the game’s closing moments. Boston’s inability to hit the defensive glass resulted in Milwaukee scoring 20 second-chance points.

Boston will be amped up to play in front of their own fans, as implied by Tatum in his post-game press conference. With their season on the line, they will have to leave it all out on the court. Game 7 is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon.