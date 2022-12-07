Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Calls Out Fellow Star Amid MVP Race

It’s been a great season for the Boston Celtics thus far. They currently sit at 20-5 on the season, placing them atop the Eastern Conference standings, as well as earning them the best record in the league so far.

Jayson Tatum has been the unquestioned leader of the Celtics, putting up career numbers and turning up the heat on the defensive side the ball. He’s fully entrenched in MVP conversations, which he says is a huge honor.

“I got to pinch myself sometimes because I think that’s cool, to be honest,” Tatum said. “I still feel like a kid sometimes, doing what I love. To be mentioned with guys like Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and things like that, I think that’s pretty cool. At the same time, just trying to focus on game-to-game, trying to be the best I can be for the team. 20-5, that’s big.”

Jayson Tatum was really thoughtful in discussing what it means to be a serious candidate for NBA MVP. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/VBPBxTYceZ — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) December 6, 2022

So far this year Tatum has appeared in 24 of Boston’s 25 games, playing 37.0 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 30.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 48.0% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Antetokounmpo, who Tatum name-dropped in his quote, he’s appeared in 19 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 23 games, playing 32.9 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 54.4% shooting from the field and 23.8% shooting from deep.

According to BetOnline.ag, Tatum is the current betting favorite to win the MVP award at +275. Luka Doncic is right behind him at +285, Antetokounmpo is behind him at +325, while Stephen Curry (+750) and Joel Embiid (+1400) round out the top five.

Celtics Guard Dealing With Injury

Tatum is in MVP conversations and the Celtics are sitting atop the league, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t dealing with some adversity. In addition to the injuries that have kept Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out all year, point guard Marcus Smart is dealing with a hip contusion.

He suffered the blow during Boston’s recent win over the Miami Heat and said that it bothered him a bit in their win over the Toronto Raptors.

“A little bit,” Smart admitted. “Adrenaline kicked in, so I wasn’t really worried about it. Tomorrow morning is what I’m worried about. We’ll see how I feel. But I think I’m on the right path and I should be cleared and I shouldn’t be shouldn’t be feeling anything that could keep me out. Might be a little sore, but that’s okay.”

Marcus Smart offers an update on his hip injury #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/G3Gx22AH5H — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 6, 2022

Celtics Veteran Happy With Team

Meanwhile, on the other end of Boston’s rotation, Blake Griffin has been playing well for the Celtics. He was a member of the Brooklyn Nets for the year and a half before joining Boston.

After the Celtics recent win over the Nets, he caught up with Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News and said that he’s glad to be playing “meaningful basketball” again.

“Honestly, it’s just another chance to play meaningful basketball,” Griffin told Winfield. “I got the call from them, and I’ve known some of these guys for a while, so I felt like it was a good fit.”