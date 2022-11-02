Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Calls Out Critics After NBA Finals

After a slow start last season, the Boston Celtics made an impressive run to the NBA Finals. In large part, it was the play of Jayson Tatum that led them there, along with a top-notch defense and supporting cast.

However, once they got to the Finals, Boston fell short, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games, and Tatum received the bulk of the blame. Christopher L. Gasper of The Boston Globe wrote an article detailing Tatum’s “failure to launch,” but the superstar said that he’s okay with that criticism.

“My mom always told me that, ‘would you rather be the guy that they never talk about, or that they always talk about, whether you do something good or bad?’” Tatum said on an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

In six Finals games, Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. He explained that, for an average player, these numbers would be great, but he wants to be more than that.

“I averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. For anybody else, that would’ve been a hell of a series,” Tatum said, “But I’m not anybody else. I don’t wanna be anybody else. I hold myself to the highest standard. So, when I don’t play well, and they say I flopped or whatever, it doesn’t bother me because that’s not why I play the game. People that I don’t know writing articles about me – good or bad – doesn’t bother me because it’s like, ‘I don’t know you. I don’t value your opinion.’”

While his raw numbers look great, a deeper dive shows areas of struggle for Tatum. In the Finals, he shot just 36.7% from the field, including just 31.6% from two-point range. He also turned the ball over 3.8 times per game.

Tatum ‘Was Miserable’ After Loss

For the most part, Tatum comes off as a quiet person. He doesn’t talk much in interviews and keeps to himself most of the time, showing little emotion. However, in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, he revealed how heartbroken he was after losing in the Finals.

“Those three or four days afterward, I was miserable,” Tatum said. “It took some time to kind of get out of that funk and kind of enjoy my life and being around my son and my family.”

After the Finals, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens told Tatum to take some time away from basketball, but the superstar just couldn’t get away from the sting of the loss. Despite his laid-back appearance, the Finals loss was a deep cut.

“It’s just tough,” Tatum continued. “Sometimes I feel like sometimes I come off so laid back that I don’t know if people don’t understand how much I invest into this game. How much I care how hard I work because I’m not like the loudest or may show everything. But it was just so tough because I literally gave everything that I had. To feel like I ran out, that I didn’t have anything left to give, and we were so close. I didn’t have an appetite. I didn’t want to talk to anybody. I didn’t want to go anywhere. I was just in my house for three or four days straight.

Tatum Closes Door on Finals Season

The Celtics forward was so miserable after the Finals that he refused to call the season a success. In an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated for the cover story, he said that the loss took away from any of the positives of the season.

“It’s hard to call it a good year. When you f****** lose a championship,” Tatum explained.

And while the Finals loss will likely stick with Tatum for years to come, he and the Celtics have a chance to right the ship this year, as they attempt to make it all the way back, and this time, win the whole thing.