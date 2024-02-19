Jayson Tatum Nearly Missed His Opportunity To Meet Celtics Legend Larry Bird

As far-fetched as it seems, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had never met Larry Bird before the 2024 All-Star Weekend. Both players have their place in Celtics history, but the two never even said hello to each other before.

That changed before the All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18, when Tatum and Bird finally got a chance to meet up. After the game, Tatum told the media that his meeting with the Celtics legend almost didn’t happen.

Jayson Tatum Details His Encounter With Larry Bird

Tatum made his fifth straight NBA All-Star appearance on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers. He and Jaylen Brown represented the Celtics after guiding the team to the best record in the NBA at 43-12. Tatum scored 20 points, while Brown came off the bench and racked up 36 points in 22 minutes. They helped guide the East to a 211-186 victory over the West.

Tatum said he saw Bird in the locker room before the game, but when he turned around to seek him out, Larry Legend was gone.

“He was in the locker room before the game, him, Adam Silver, and Doctor J,” Tatum told reporters. “They were talking to us. Once they got done, I thought I was going to be able to shake his hand. I turned around, and he was gone.

“I remember I was saying I’ve never met Larry Bird. I’ve never been in the same room as him. As crazy as that sounds, it’s just never worked out.

“Taylor, our PR girl, saw him. I was sitting on the sideline, and she grabbed me and she was like, he’s over there. I got a chance to go meet him and tell him how much of an honor it was to meet him. He told me he was looking forward to meeting him. That was crazy to hear him say that. What he means to the game and what he means to the city of Boston and the Celtics, he’s the ultimate Celtic. It was an honor to meet him.”

How Good Was Bird?

While Tatum and Bird have made their marks with the Celtics, Tatum has a long way to go to be lumped in with the Hall of Famer.

Bird singlehandedly turned the franchise around during his rookie year in 1979. After the Celtics went 29-53 during the 1978-79 season, Bird came on board and guided Boston to an NBA-best mark of 61-21 in the 1979-80 season, averaging 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds. He was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

The following year, aided by a trade with the Golden State Warriors that brought back Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, Boston won the first of its three championships of the decade. The Celtics also won championships in 1984 and 1986. That 1986 team is considered by some as the best NBA team ever.

Bird also won the first of his three straight MVPs in 1984 when he averaged 24.2 points and 10.1 rebounds. Bird was named All-NBA in 10 seasons and was an All-Star in 12 of his 13 seasons.

He was named All-Defense in three seasons and is a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.