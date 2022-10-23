Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Star Rookie After Celtics Win Over Magic

On the back end of their Florida road trip, the Boston Celtics ran into some trouble against the Orlando Magic. While they were able to grind out a hard-fought win, the Magic were smoking hot on offense, led in part by rookie Paolo Banchero.

However, Jayson Tatum was determined to stop the youngster. He took over as the primary defender on Banchero and, when asked about it after the game, said he “didn’t ask for permission.”

In Boston’s win over Orlando, Banchero scored 23 points and shot 6-of-19 from the field. It wasn’t a particularly efficient night, but Tatum played a big part in that. He guarded Banchero for 2:55 of game time and held him to 1-of-4 shooting on all field goals.

“We kind of let them be comfortable,” Tatum said. “Regardless of who it is, any NBA player that’s comfortable and they hit shots, they start playing with confidence, and then you’re in for a ballgame. And that’s what happened tonight. And I felt like they were just too comfortable in the beginning. So I decided to guard him. I take pride in defense, as we all do.”

Play

Jayson Tatum: "All I'm concerned about is getting back to the championship" | Celtics vs Magic ORLANDO, FL — Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed following Boston's 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The team was on the second leg of a back-to-back, and has now notched their third straight win to kick off the season. Tatum led all scorers with a stellar performance, dropping 40 PTS on 14-of-21… 2022-10-23T03:28:55Z

Banchero was part of the three-headed offensive monster Orlando employed against Boston. He, Terrence Ross, and Franz Wagner led the way, as the latter two scored 29 and 18 points, respectively.

Tatum Wants to Win MVP

Taking on a high-level defensive assignment was a great move by Tatum, as it showed his commitment to winning and being a leader. And so far this season, he’s exemplified both of those traits on a consistent basis.

He said that he wants to win the MVP award this year, as it’s always been a dream of his.

“I mean, it’s early and honestly, that’s always been a goal of mine,” said Tatum. “Since I was a kid, getting to the NBA wasn’t just what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a champion. You know, reach all those accolades and accomplishments, and MVP is obviously at the top of that list.

So far this season, Tatum has been on fire. Through three games, Tatum is averaging 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks on 58.7% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from three-point range.

Tatum More Focused on Winning a Championship

But while taking home the MVP award would fulfill a childhood dream of Tatum, he noted that his primary goal is winning a championship.

“I’ve said it a million times, I’ll say it a million more times: all I’m concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump,” Tatum emphasized. “They kind of go hand-in-hand, right? If we get back to the championship and we’re one of the best teams, that means I’m probably playing at a high level, and everybody else as well.”

"I've said it a million times and I'll say it a million more. All I'm concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump." Jayson Tatum talks MVP conversation this season Presented by your New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/7pKt9QK4ln — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 23, 2022

The Celtics are 3-0 on the season and lay claim to the best offense in the NBA. They rank in the top five in points per game (121.0), they have the second-best field goal percentage (52.0%), and have the best offensive rating in the league (124.3).

As the season goes on, look for Tatum to continue dominating as he attempts to lead the Celtics back to the NBA Finals (and then some).