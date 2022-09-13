Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun at East Rival

The Boston Celtics have done their best to improve this summer. Brad Stevens signed Danilo Gallinari (who then got injured) and made an important trade for guard Malcolm Brogdon. Those two moves were completed in an attempt to improve the team’s depth.

However, while depth will be crucial to the team’s success moving forward, stars still run the NBA. Boston has two of the best young stars in the league in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The team goes as they go, and until they leave, that will remain the case.

This offseason, both have had their hands full. Brown has been seen working out underwater, but for the most part, he was dealing with trade rumors. As for Tatum, he’s been partying with stars and working on a new move. But most recently, he re-posted a clip from The Wire poking fun at Miami Heat general manager Pat Riley.

“Hey, what’s up playboy. How come you wearing that suit, B? For real, it’s 85 f****** degrees out here and you trying to be like Pat Riley,” Noble Wood Harris, an actor in the show, stated.

Tatum posted the video to his Instagram Story. The comment was made to a man in a suit who was trying to coach a basketball team, and when he responded with “look the part, be the part,” he was made fun of more for not knowing the playbook.

Obviously, there was no ill will meant by Tatum’s post, and it’s likely that he was simply re-posting a clip from one of his favorite shows, but for the video to mention Riley, whose team Tatum just took down in the playoffs, was a funny coincidence.

This isn’t the first thing that Tatum has done this summer, though. Far from it, in fact.

Tatum Interview: Discussion of Superstar

Earlier this offseason, Tatum did an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. During the discussion, he talked about the definition of a superstar, mentioning multiple high-profile players around the NBA.

“Everybody has a different definition of what a superstar is,” Tatum said. “Is Kyrie Irving a superstar?… I agree [he is}, but is Damian Lillard a superstar?… There can be superstars, and then there are a few guys in the league right now that are all-time greats. There’s a difference between (Kevin Durant), LeBron and Dame. [Durant and James] are two of the 10, 12 players of all time. While Dame might not be a top 15 player of all time, he was in the NBA’s top 75.”

In addition, he was asked whether or not he’s a superstar.

Is Tatum an NBA Superstar?

As Tatum mentioned, there is no objective definition of a superstar. And when posed with the question of whether or no he’s a superstar, he couldn’t commit to an answer.

“I guess?” Tatum stated. “Do I have the respect of the people I play against? Do they know what I’m capable of, and they got a game plan a certain way? If I’ve earned that respect of the guys I’ve got to compete against night in and night out, and they know what I bring to the table, then that’s all that really matters.”

So, while Tatum’s been doing interviews, working out, and hanging out with celebrities, he’s also taken the time to watch TV and relax.