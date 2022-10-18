Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Potential Issue Ahead of Celtics Season Opener

The Boston Celtics struggled to rebound the ball during the preseason, especially in their final game against the Toronto Raptors. Heading into their season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, that could be a problem, as big man Joel Embiid will be leading the way for them.

According to Jayson Tatum, Boston will have to work extra hard on the glass this season while Robert Williams is out if they want to come out on top.

“I’m like the tallest guy out there. I think that plays to our strength, playing fast,” Tatum said. “Anybody can get the rebound and push it, even Al, and we know that. So when the shot goes up, we get the rebound, nobody’s necessarily waiting in the backcourt to get the ball. We all push it ahead. We all could attack … get the ball and go … we don’t have any room for error on that end. When the shot goes up, everybody gotta attack the glass, even if you’re boxing somebody out. You’ve gotta do your jobs, somebody else gotta go get the boards. Just being aware of that, whatever lineup is out there doing that. We’re not the tallest team right now without Rob, so everybody gotta get in and gang rebound.”

Boston got out-rebounded by the Raptors 57-44 in their preseason finale, including giving up 22 offensive rebounds. It was an ugly performance and one that the team will need to build on moving forward.

Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this offseason and will miss roughly 8-12 weeks, meaning the Celtics won’t see him return until around the start of the new year. That means they’ll primarily depend on Tatum and Al Horford on the boards.

In addition to Boston’s rebounding game, Tatum spoke about getting ejected in the Celtics’ final preseason game.

Tatum Sounds Off on Ejection

The Celtics superstar was ejected in the Celtics’ last preseason game against the Raptors. Tatum picked up two technical fouls for complaining to the referees and was kicked out of the game because of it.

He said that he was disappointed that the fans in Montreal didn’t get to see him play a full game.

“That was the first time I’ve been thrown out of any sporting event. The part that I was bothered by was that it was a pre-season game in Montreal and they don’t have an NBA team. There were a lot of Celtics jerseys, and a lot of guys that had number 0 on, they came to see me play and you don’t know the next time they will have that opportunity – that was the most unfortunate part. It was pre-season though, so I didn’t get fined any money…I learned my lesson,” Tatum said on his ejection.

Luckily for Tatum, those technical fouls won’t carry over into the regular season. Last year, he finished in the top 10 for most technical fouls, picking up 14 throughout the course of the season.

But heading into this season, Tatum seems focused on the ultimate goal – winning a championship.

Tatum Made Mental Shift

Last year, the Celtics fell just two wins short of a championship. Now, they’ll start a new campaign with the same goal of bringing Banner 18 to Boston. And, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, that’s where Tatum’s head is at.

“I spent a few weeks before that talking to people that were close to Tatum. And they did describe a shift in him, a change that they’ve seen from previous offseasons,” Mannix wrote. “A guy that went from kind of focused on a few different things to focused on one thing, and that’s finding a way to get his team to a championship level.”

Mannix wrote a cover story for Sports Illustrated on the Celtics on October 12, catching up with Tatum and detailing the team’s goals heading into the year.

So, while rebounding and avoiding technical fouls should be on Tatum’s to-do list, winning a title is definitely at the top of his priorities.