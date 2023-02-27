Celtics Fans Urge Jayson Tatum to Recruit NBA Superstar After He Issues Statement

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now. They lay claim to the best record in the league and are looking to make another run to the NBA Finals this season after falling just short last year, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

And with how talented their current roster is, the need for moves isn’t really there. Brad Stevens addressed the team’s needs this summer when he traded for Malcolm Brogdon and made another addition at the trade deadline when he snagged Mike Muscala.

But that won’t stop fans from dreaming of more star power being brought to Boston.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard dropped a 71-point performance in the team’s win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was an incredible display, and Celtics star Jayson Tatum showed his respect afterward. He wrote a message on Twitter to the Blazers star, stating that Lillard is “One of the greats.”

While a message as simple as that was almost certainly nothing more than Tatum showing love to a fellow NBA star, Celtics fans quickly flooded the replies of the tweets with suggestions that Tatum should try to recruit Lillard to Boston or that the Blazers star to find his way there, regardless.

And since Lillard is under contract through the 2026-27 season, the only way Boston could land him would be via trade.

One fan wrote that “its time to start tampering,” hinting at the notion that Tatum should try to speak to Lillard behind the scenes in an attempt to get him on the Celtics.

Another fan got right to the point, telling Tatum to “Recruit him” after Lillard’s monster night.

And a third fan told Lillard to straight up “Come to beantown bro 🍀,” throwing a clover emoji in at the end to fully get their point across.

Joel Embiid Sounds Off on Celtics After Loss

On another note, the Celtics recently pulled off a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid played extremely well, but Tatum nailed a game-winning three at the end of regulation. After the contest, Embiid praised Boston’s depth in a frustrated rant.

“Man, we were right there,” Embiid said via CLNS Media. “Obviously, [they’re a] great team. Like I said last time we played them, they’re extremely deep. On any given night, especially if you know the best player is not playing well, they have a lot of guys that can pick it up. And then for us, I think, you’re right there. Being up 15, I thought we went out ready to play basketball, and we just got to be better, all of us. Especially, I thought, for the most part, before they made that run in the third quarter, we took away their threes. We relaxed a little bit, and that’s, you know, we just got to be better.”

Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message on Sixers Fans

Meanwhile, Celtics star Jaylen Brown detailed an unfortunate encounter he had with some 76ers fans during the contest.

“It’s fun playing here. The crowd was a little bit hostile,” Brown told Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston. “At moments, people on the side was talking crazy…I started talking to one of the fans because it got a little bit excessive, where it got a little disrespectful and stuff like that. Even before the game, we was entering the arena, and there was people saying ‘we hope your tear your ACL.’ I understand people care, and they love the team that they cheer for, but I think it gets a little excessive at times.”