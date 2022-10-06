Celtics Star Stamps Seal of Approval on 24-Year-Old Sharpshooter

Even though this is his second year on the team, Sam Hauser had endeared himself to Boston Celtics fans more and more with every passing preseason game because of his sharpshooting abilities. In the two games Hauser has played in the preseason, he’s shot nine-for-13 from three-point land, good for 69.2 percent from distance.

Sam Hauser through 2 preseason games:

36 PTS

13-18 FG

9-13 3P

1 TOV

+14

45 MIN pic.twitter.com/S1LzbgdKQ4 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 6, 2022

Hauser has also shown to hit from downtown with time winding down thus far in the preseason, which has excited the Celtics’ crowd much like any other buzzer-beater would.

Sam Hauser beats the Q1 buzzer from deep!#NBAPreseason is live on NBA League Pass! Start your 7-day Free Trial:

📲 https://t.co/rtPKXguol7 pic.twitter.com/xxncCBSBsM — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

It appears that even his star teammates are taking notice of Hauser’s floor-spacing abilities. Before the Celtics took on the Toronto Raptors, Taylor Snow of Celtics.com released a video of Jayson Tatum endorsing Hauser’s abilities as a shooter.

“He can shoot,” Tatum said while being filmed. “Yo Sam, you can shoot, bro! Real well.”

Sam Hauser getting that JT endorsement 👌 pic.twitter.com/p3chbk8zp8 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 5, 2022

After the Raptors game, Hauser admitted that he watched the very video. Hauser later said that Tatum told him he was a better shooter than Hauser, which is something that Hauser evidently does not agree with.

Sam Hauser on the clip of Jayson Tatum saying he could shoot that thang: "I saw the clip. He claimed he’s a better shooter than me, but I don’t think that’s true. We’ll see." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 6, 2022

While Tatum does not believe Hauser is a better shooter than him, he stressed that the team needs what Hauser brings them.

“Sam is obviously a great shooter, and his game has come a long way. I’m happy for him. We’re going to need him.”

Jayson Tatum on if Sam Hauser is a better shooter than him: "Hell no. … Sam is obviously a great shooter and his game has come a long way. I'm happy for him. We're going to need him." — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) October 6, 2022

Hauser will get his first real test when the Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night on October 18.

Hauser Appreciates the Fan’ Support

After the Celtics lost to the Raptors, Hauser made it clear how much he appreciated the fans cheering him on since he didn’t get to experience that much in his first year with the team.

“It’s cool. I didn’t get to play much last year and experience the atmosphere on the floor. It’s been pretty cool these last couple of games to take it all in. I can’t wait for the crowd in the regular season.”

Hauser then detailed how big a difference it makes when he makes his first three-pointer while making it clear that even if he misses, it’s his job to space the floor nonetheless.

“When you come off the bench, and you’re able to make your first one, your confidence shoots up. It’s not an easy thing to do to come in cold and try to make shots, but that’s what I’m asked to do, so I’m just trying to do that to the best I can.”

"I can't wait for the crowd in the regular season." Sam Hauser talks about experiencing the atmosphere at TD Garden ☘️ Presented by: New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/5OUi50l871 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 6, 2022

Hauser Praises Malcolm Brogdon

While Hauser has been given special attention because of his sharpshooting abilities during the preseason, new Celtics addition Malcolm Brogdon has also impressed the Celtics fanbase with his playmaking abilities.

Brogdon’s put up quite a few assists in the two games the Celtics have played, and most of those assists can be attributed to Hauser’s shooting.

Malcolm Brogdon has 18 assists this preseason. 7 of those have gone to Sam Hauser — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) October 6, 2022

Hauser praised Brogdon as a playmaker while noting their chemistry is due to them having the same alma mater.

“Two Virginia guys. We have a little connection there. I know when I’m playing with him to stay ready because he knows where I’m at on the floor at all times. He’s easy to play with. He’s a playmaker. He gets others open as well as himself. It’s fun to play with him.”

Play

On the atmosphere and noise at TD Garden, Hauser said "It's been cool these last couple games to take it all in. I can't wait for the crowd in the regular season." Hauser…

Both Brogdon and Hauser are slated to come off the bench this season. If they continue to show the chemistry they have been showing on the court in the regular season, the second unit will put up quite a few points on the board.