Celtics’ Supertar Details Strained Relationship With His Father

Ever since he started his NBA career with the Boston Celtics in 2017, Jayson Tatum has made it crystal clear how much he values his relationship with his son Deuce. However, it appears Tatum did not have a healthy relationship with his own father, Justin Tatum, growing up.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Tatum got candid on what it was like to grow up with his dad mentoring him in the game of basketball. According to Tatum, his dad did not go easy on him, particularly when he was coaching him as a kid.

“He was extremely tough on me. Cussed me out in front of everybody, embarrass me, humiliate me, throw the ball at me just because he wanted, in his eyes, me to be the toughest. He wanted me to be the best… If he made me upset, I would play better, and in a sense, I did. I would get so upset that I would play better.”

Tatum then went into further detail regarding his father’s methods to try to get the best out of him.

“He would grab me by the shirt, pin me up against the wall and cuss me out in front of everybody and I would be bawling, crying. He called me out by name, but then I would come out at halftime, and I would outscore the rest of the team, and we would win. So in his mind, he needed to push my buttons to get me to a certain point.”

Tatum Believed His Father Did Not Like Him

When he was younger, Tatum believed his father’s harsh regimen was indicative of how he felt about Jayson as a son.

“I felt like he didn’t like me as a kid because he was so mean to me,” Tatum said. “Of course, he did, but, as a kid, I couldn’t separate coach and dad. He always told me I was soft. I wasn’t going to make it. I wasn’t going to be nothing. He would take it to the extreme, but part of me working out at 5:30 in the morning was because I wanted to prove him wrong.”

Tatum made it clear that, as harsh as they were, his father’s methods made him the player he is today, though it came at a certain cost.

“He was so tough on me, which I appreciate because I wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t. But I didn’t have that real father-son relationship, and looking back on it, it’s hard to say, ‘Would I change it?'”

Despite Justin Tatum going to those measures to bring the best out of Tatum growing up, the two still keep in touch.

Justin Tatum Praised Jayson Following 2022 NBA Finals

After the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, Justin Tatum took to Instagram on June 17 to praise his son for how far he has come as a player.

“These past 2 months, you gave me the best Father’s Day gift a dad can ask for. Seeing you competing at the highest level and making history. Has been a dream come true. I know the competitive nature in you feel defeated, and that’s natural. But you won in my eyes. Leading the league in playoff minutes, being 45% of your team’s offense, and taking the Golden State Warriors to game 6. Lil-J, hold your head up, kid. You won in every category except for the Finals. Now you know what it takes. Love you, son I’m soooo proud of you,” Justin Tatum said.

Even if their relationship was strained growing up, it’s apparent Justin Tatum is proud of his son, and Jayson Tatum to some degree appreciates the efforts his father took to make him who he is as a player.