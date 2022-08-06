Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message on Trade Rumors

This has been a fairly up-and-down offseason for the Boston Celtics in terms of activity. On the first night of free agency, when every other team was making things happen, the Celtics stayed quiet. But then, they exploded, signing Danilo Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon.

Then, as the weeks dragged on, nothing happened. Summer League came and went, and there was no action on the Celtics front. That’s when the news came that Boston could be interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, using Jaylen Brown as the potential centerpiece of the deal.

During a recent interview on the Celtics Lab podcast, Jayson Tatum spoke with host Justin Quinn about how he personally deals with trade rumors. The Celtics star said that he’s used to it by now, and that the people who start rumors usually only want to make noise and create speculation.

“It’s just the world we live in, right? It always comes from an anonymous source,” Tatum told Quinn. “But it always makes ESPN or Twitter or whatever, and everybody sees it. So you never know what is true and what’s not true, but it gets people to talk about it, and I guess that’s the idea. They got what they wanted out of the deal, for people to talk about it and make speculations.”

Jayson Tatum EXCLUSIVE Interview | Celtics Lab The NBA's summer doldrums are finally here, with the league's seemingly endless well of news finally showing signs of drying up. But star Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum has been keeping pretty busy despite the lull and stopped by the Celtics Lab podcast to fill us in on what he's been doing to prepare for… 2022-08-05T20:45:11Z

He also said that he tries not to believe everything that he sees.

Tatum: ‘You Drive Yourself Crazy’

Twitter, and the internet in general, has become a hub for rumors, speculation, and trade discussions. And oftentimes, the players involved in those discussions end up seeing all the noise. Tatum said that he does his best not to believe everything he sees and just tries to control what he can control.

“If you pay attention to everything you see on Twitter or TV, you drive yourself crazy. I think that’s just something that you have to learn, just to keep your own sanity and your own peace,” said Tatum. “They will literally say anything, and some of it might be true, and there are other things that just couldn’t be further from the truth…. we don’t know who said it, so just control what you can control. That’s what I always live by.”

While Tatum himself may not be getting thrown in any trade rumors this offseason, he has been subject to that drama in the past. Back when Anthony Davis was getting shopped around in 2019, Tatum was brought up as a potential bargaining chip for Boston.

And this isn’t the first time Tatum has told the media not to believe everything they see, either.

Tatum: ‘You Never Really Know’

At the premiere of the movie NYC Point Gods, of which Durant was an executive producer, reporters caught up with Tatum and asked him about the rumors. When asked about whether or not Brown had been thrown in a potential trade package, Tatum echoed the sentiment he brought up with Quinn – don’t believe everything you see.

“I don’t believe everything that I see on TV,” Tatum told reporters. “I done seen some s*** about me that was a lie, so you never really know what is true and what’s not true.”

Trade rumors surrounding the Celtics and Durant are likely to drag on until the superstar is moved. So buckle up, everybody, and as Tatum said, don’t believe everything you see.