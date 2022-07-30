Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Celtics Roster Amid Trade Rumors

As the Boston Celtics gear up for another title run next season, they’ve made some key additions to the roster this summer. Brad Stevens did not hesitate to improve the team’s depth, signing forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency and making a trade for guard Malcolm Brogdon.

However, as great as it is to have a ton of talent in the lineup, team chemistry is just as important. Most of Boston’s key rotational pieces should be back next season. That includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and others.

That being said, recent reports indicate that Boston’s core could look drastically different next year. With rumors swirling that they could trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, their core may be altered sooner rather than later. During his basketball camp, with trade rumblings cluttering the NBA atmosphere, Tatum spoke to reporters, stressing just how close the current Celtics team has become.

“We have a great group of guys, guys that play well together, and that we almost won a championship. Went to Game 6,” Tatum told reporters at his annual youth basketball camp. “So, when you go through battles and stuff like that with guys, you just become closer.

Jayson Tatum on Keeping Celtics Together and Offseason Goals Jayson Tatum hosted a children's basketball camp in Foxboro and took questions on his offseason so far, talked about team chemistry and said the Celtics haven't talked collectively as a team about staying together amid reports that the team offered Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant and continues to contemplate adding the superstar. Tatum said last… 2022-07-30T16:39:02Z

In addition to those comments, Tatum expanded upon his thoughts regarding team chemistry, explaining how conducive it is to playing winning basketball.

Tatum: ‘Chemistry is Half the Battle’

The Celtics superstar noted that having good team chemistry is almost just as important as having lots of talent on the roster. He said that the current group is excited to get back out there and compete because they have “unfinished business.”

“Chemistry is half the battle. I feel like you can have a great team with great talent and not necessarily gel together,” Tatum explained. “You guys saw we figured it out in January and never looked back…It’s a little different, knowing that we got to a certain point and were so close. And we’re excited to get back to that, get back to the group because we’ve got unfinished business.”

JT talks about staying in contact with his teammates in the offseason, and getting prepared to get back in the gym as a team #Celtics pic.twitter.com/t3bTEtxXAz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 30, 2022

If the reports that Boston could be interested in Durant come true, their roster would see a major shift in personnel. Brown would have to be included in any deal, and one of Smart or Derrick White would likely be headed to the Nets as well.

While Tatum’s emphasis on team chemistry doesn’t guarantee that the Celtics will keep their core and avoid a trade for Durant, the team brass could take his sentiments into account.

He also revealed that the team has been in touch since the season ended and plans to work out together later this offseason.

Tatum: ‘We’ve All Been in Contact’

According to Tatum, the team has all been in contact with one another this summer, but everyone is busy doing family things. He did note that they will likely get together later in the offseason to work out.

“We’ve all been in contact, just checking in on each other, see how they’re doing. Everybody is traveling with their family and stuff right now, but probably next month, guys will start getting back in the gym. Some of us might be in LA together and we’ll work out, stuff like that,” Tatum said.

So, while the Celtics front office is busy exploring their trade options, Tatum is discussing the importance of team chemistry. Only time will tell which side of the equation wins out.