Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Team Ahead of Season Opener

It’s almost time for the Boston Celtics to start their season. They open up the year at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. They’ll be gunning for a championship after falling two games short last year.

The Celtics dealt with an offseason of drama and bad news. After two solid additions to start the summer (Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon), they lost Gallinari and Robert Williams to injuries, and then Ime Udoka got suspended for the entire upcoming season.

Despite that, the team is hyped up heading into the new year. As tweeted out by the team’s official Twitter account, superstar forward Jayson Tatum spoke about the team’s training camp and how well the team is playing as a unit thus far.

“We had a really successful training camp … I loved the way we played, I loved the way we practiced. I think everybody’s jelling well together,” Tatum said.

Tatum had a great season last year, finishing in the top ten in MVP voting and making the All-NBA First Team. He struggled a bit in the Conference Finals and Finals, but in the second half of the season, he looked like his normal dominant self.

And according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, he underwent a mental shift this summer.

Tatum Changed His Mindset

Despite being extremely accomplished, Tatum has only been in the league for five years. He’s only 24 years old and is just now entering the prime of his career. Last year, he made it to the Finals for the first time, and this year, he’ll be looking to make it a step further.

Mannix, who wrote a cover story for Sports Illustrated on the team, said that he spoke with people close to Tatum, and according to them, instead of working on his individual game this summer, the superstar focused on improving the team’s ability to win.

“I spent a few weeks before that talking to people that were close to Tatum. And they did describe a shift in him, a change that they’ve seen from previous offseasons,” Mannix said. “A guy that went from kind of focused on a few different things to focused on one thing, and that’s finding a way to get his team to a championship level.”

The Celtics are out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke https://t.co/tHqkzD4jZr pic.twitter.com/BMadFns4XJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 12, 2022

The young star isn’t alone on his quest, though. His co-star Jaylen Brown will be right there with him. And according to Blake Griffin, who just officially signed with the Celtics, the duo is extremely mature and focused heading into the year.

Vonleh Praises Tatum & Brown

For the first few years of their career, Tatum and Brown were competing in the playoffs as the secondary stars behind other superstars. But now, they’re the unquestioned leaders of the team, and Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star, recognizes that.

“Their approach is very — it’s not like we’re not having fun. We’re having a lot of fun,” Griffin explained in a Q&A with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “Like I know JB’s routine every morning. He’s in the pool doing pool stuff. He’s in the hot tub. That’s impressive. Sometimes guys, especially younger guys, are just like coming in and they’re putting their shoes on and coming out on the court. They’re not doing all this extra stuff. JB in the weight room, JT in the weight room. For young superstars, I don’t think that’s common.”

Heading into the season, Tatum, Brown, and the rest of the Celtics are ready to go.