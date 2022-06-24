Brad Stevens Sounds Off on Celtics’ New Rookie, 19-Year-Old Athletic Freak

The Boston Celtics did not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Despite this, they still added a rookie to the squad, utilizing their second-round selection at 53rd overall to select Alabama guard JD Davison.

Davison spent just one season with the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, he ended up being a very raw prospect during his time there, struggling in some areas. His inconsistencies cause him to fall down draft boards over the course of the year, but he chose to remain in the draft and ended up falling to Boston.

During a press conference after the draft, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens spoke about Davison. He acknowledged the rookie’s flaws but stated that the Celtics love the way he competes on a nightly basis.

“He had some incredible games, and he had some games where he looked like a freshman. But he’s consistently competed, carried himself well on the court,” Stevens stated.

In addition, Stevens got into some of the specifics of Davison’s games, going over the pros and cons of what he brings to the table.

Davison’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Stevens noted Davison’s freakish athleticism as one of his main strengths, as well as his ability to get into the paint and make plays for others. Simultaneously, Stevens alluded to the fact that Davison is still a raw prospect and there are some areas where he needs to improve.

“Very young, very explosive, that’s pretty obvious. Has the ability to get inside the paint and make plays and has some things he’ll have to improve on, but he’s a good competitor,” said Stevens.

During his one collegiate season, the 19-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 46.3% shooting from the field and 30.1% shooting from behind the three-point line. However, his 3.9 turnovers per game proved to be a real issue, as he was unable to consistently make smart decisions.

And according to Stevens, the Celtics plan to take their time in developing Davison.

“Tonight was about finding a guy we can invest in and put a lot of time into to,” Stevens explained.

While they only ended up making a pick in Round 2, Boston did explore trades that would have seen them move up in the draft.

Stevens Explains Lack of Draft Trades

When asked about the rumors surrounding potential trade activity on draft night, Stevens admitted that the possibility was there, but the price to trade up was too high for what the Celtics were willing to do.

“We talked about moving up, but parting with significant players on our team, or using our TPEs and other assets, wasn’t something we wanted to do right now,” Stevens explained.

Now, the Celtics will have a long offseason ahead of them to get their roster ready for next season. Davison will likely be on a two-way deal and spend a ton of time with the Maine Celtics (Boston’s G League team). But based on what Stevens said, the Celtics believe he could be an intriguing piece moving forward.