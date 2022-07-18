Celtics’ 19-Year-Old Point Guard Listed Among ‘Biggest Rookie Surprises’

For some teams, Summer League is a time for their top-tier rookies to get their first look at NBA action. But for the Boston Celtics this summer, it was an opportunity to scout out players that could potentially contribute at the end of their bench.

They found one of those players in Mfiondu Kabgenele, who was signed to a two-way deal. And the same can be said for second-round rookie JD Davison, who also inked a two-way contract by the Celtics. Davison played so well, in fact, that he’s been earning some high praise.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing the most surprising and disappointing players from Summer League. And luckily for Celtics fans, Davison made the better of the two lists. Wasserman noted Davison’s impressive playmaking as one of his best assets.

“After a slow start, JD Davison strung together a pair of double-doubles to finish summer league averaging 8.2 assists,” Wasserman pointed out. “He showcased terrific feel and patience passing out of pick-and-rolls. Playmaking was Davison’s primary strength at Alabama, so it wasn’t super surprising to see how well he was able to set up teammates with more space and freedom in Las Vegas.”

JD Davison's tossed some impressive lobs during Summer League. The touch on this one was incredible. pic.twitter.com/hbh0OVUFoO — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 14, 2022

However, while Wasserman wasn’t too surprised by Davison’s playmaking abilities, he was shocked to see how well the point guard shot from three-point range.

Davison’s Shooting Was Impressive

Boston handed Davison the keys to the offense during Summer League, and he did not disappoint. He shot 30.1% from three-point range in college on 2.5 attempts, so the fact that he nailed his threes in Summer League was surprising to Wasserman.

“Hitting 7-of-14 threes was surprising, however. Davison shot well while also tapping into his athleticism to finish drives and transition takes,” Wasserman wrote.

JD Davison TORCHED the Grizzlies 🔥 🍀 28 Pts

🍀 10 Ast

🍀 9-14 FG pic.twitter.com/weFxa5QTsy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 14, 2022

Davison appeared in all five of the Celtics’ Summer League games. Over the five games, Davison averaged 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field and the aforementioned 50.0% shooting from three-point range. His 8.2 assists led all Summer League players.

However, while his shooting was certainly a surprise, Wasserman also mentioned that his value to the Celtics will depend on a different area of his game.

Most Important Area of Davison’s Game

Shooting 50.0% from three-point land in Summer League is certainly impressive, but Davison only took 14 threes. As far as Wasserman is concerned, Davison’s value to Boston will depend upon his playmaking skills.

“Still, his value to Boston will revolve around facilitating, which was evident as the draft’s No. 53 pick led the summer league in assists,” Wasserman explained.

At the collegiate level, Davison’s playmaking skills were overshadowed by his high turnover numbers. In his one year at Alabama, he averaged 4.3 assists to go along with 2.9 turnovers. However, during Summer League, he raised his assist numbers (8.2) while keeping his turnover numbers relatively the same (3.0).

The Celtics already have a clogged guard rotation with Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard in the mix, but with Davison on a two-way contract, he should have plenty of time to develop in the Ge League next season.