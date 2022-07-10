Celtics Sign 19-Year-Old Rookie to Contract: Report

The Boston Celtics have begun their Summer League schedule. They opened up their schedule against the Miami Heat but ended up losing the contest, 88-78. Despite the loss, however, there were still some positive takeaways for the Celtics.

Several players put up impressive performances. Trevion Williams’ passing was beautiful to watch, Matt Ryan showed off his elite sharpshooting, and rookie JD Davison’s hard-nosed game was on full display. In fact, the latter of those three was rewarded on the same day as Boston’s game against the Heat.

Prior to the Celtics’ opening Summer League game, the team signed Davison to a two-way contract for the upcoming season. Boston drafted the 19-year-old with the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and although he’ll be a project, he’s shown some solid potential.

In his first Summer League game with the Celtics, Davison dropped 10 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocks. The 6’3 guard shot 3-for-11 from the field and 2-for-5 from behind the three-point line.

And while Davison has already been signed to a two-way deal, he told The Athletic that he has been led to believe there will be an opportunity for him to make the main roster.

Davison Has Chance to Get Promoted

After Boston’s Summer League loss to Miami on Saturday night, Davison spoke with the media. He said that the Celtics have told him that he could have a chance at being upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard contract if he plays well enough during Summer League.

“Yeah, they have indicated to me I could get a roster spot,” Davison revealed. “It’s just come out here, have fun, go do me and maybe that spot will be yours, maybe not. Whenever my name will be called, I’ll be ready.”

In addition, Celtics Summer League coach Ben Sullivan praised Davison after the game. He said that Davison’s pick-and-roll game was impressive and that he’s doing a solid job of figuring things out for himself.

“He has some quickness to him, some burst, but he also has a nice control to his pick-and-roll game, a very sophisticated feel for such a young player,” Sullivan said. “So I don’t know if anyone’s telling him anything, but he just kind of is like out there figuring it out for himself. And at times it looks really good.”

As Davison competes for a standard roster spot, he’s not the only player Boston has their eyes on.

Davison’s Competition for Roster Spot

On July 7, Weiss reported that guard Brodric Thomas would be competing with Davison for a roster spot during Summer League. Thomas was on a two-way contract with the Celtics this season, and Boston picked up his qualifying offer this summer, making him a restricted free agent.

“Last month’s 53rd selection, guard JD Davison, will formalize a two-way deal with the Celtics soon, but team sources tell The Athletic he and last year’s two-way signing Brodric Thomas are expected to compete for a full roster spot over the course of summer league and training camp,” Weiss reported.

Fans should be keeping an eye on both Thomas and Davison as Summer League progresses.