Joe Mazzulla Sends Stern Message to Celtics About Defense

The Boston Celtics picked up their third win in a row on Monday night, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 109-106. It was just the third time all season that the Celtics held their opponent to under 110 points.

After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla delivered a speech in the locker room, urging his players to stay locked in on the defensive side of the ball.

“[We’re] 3-0 in our last three games because of our defensive execution and our offensive management and organization,” Mazzulla said. “Let that be a springboard for our defense. That defense was who we were and what helped us get there. That’s got to be our identity, along with our offense. That’s a hell of a job. Our shifts, our intentionality, and our attention to detail.”

Last year, the Celtics were the best defensive team in the league, but so far this season, they rank just 20th in defensive rating (112.8). However, over their last five games, that number has improved to 107.8, which would rank fifth in the NBA over the course of the entire season.

Boston has been forced to adapt to life without Robert Williams – the team’s leading shot-blocker and All-Defensive center. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery ahead of the season and was slated to miss 8-12 weeks (of which roughly six weeks have passed).

Celtics Responding Well in Games

After Boston’s win over the Grizzlies, point guard Marcus Smart discussed what has helped them win their last three games. He said that they’ve done a good job at responding to runs and closing out games.

“The way we keep responding,” Smart said. “These games, they’re not pretty. We’re finding ways to win. Last year around this time, we weren’t doing that. So, we’re steady learning each day. We’re steady finding out who we are, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

.@tvabby caught up @smart_MS3 after a tough #Celtics win in Memphis. He talks about THAT left hand shot, and drawing a charge from Ja Morant #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/A3J8nlHG9I — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 8, 2022

Smart put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists against the Grizzlies, putting together his best all-around game of the season. He said that there was a heckler on the Memphis sideline who motivated him to play well.

“I had a heckler on their sideline kind of going crazy,” Smart said. “It kind of gave me a little bit more motivation to come out here and just play the best basketball I can. I was just taking the shots they were giving me, and then I was just taking the looks with the passes they were giving me and finding my teammates.”

Smart Discusses Team’s Play

The point guard also gave a bunch of credit to Jayson Tatum, who poured in 39 points against the Grizzlies. He said that Tatum does a great job of dominating on both sides of the ball, and the rest of the team always needs to follow suit.

“Incredible,” Smart said. “When JT can be all-around, a basketball player on both ends of the floor, it makes this team that much more scary. He can go get you 40 and then go lock somebody up and stop them from getting 40. When we got everybody going like that, scoring the ball and playing defense, it makes it a lot easier for us.”

Boston is now 7-3 on the season and tied for third in the Eastern Conference.