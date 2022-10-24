Joe Mazzulla Sends Strong Message on Ejection After Celtics’ Ugly Loss to Bulls

After a hot start, the Boston Celtics crumbled against the Chicago Bulls, losing their first game of the season by a score of 126-120. Boston was up by 19 points in the first quarter but let the referees get to them, as it became a complaint-fest by the second half.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla got ejected after arguing with the referees and after the game said that he needs to do better in the future.

“I just have to have better composure under the circumstances,” said Mazzulla, who received the first two technical fouls of his career in quick succession late in the third quarter.

"I have to have better composure under the circumstances." Joe Mazzulla on ejection from #Bulls game pic.twitter.com/RCvqEzg8Fl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 25, 2022

Chicago picked up a foul on a Jaylen Brown drive, but Nikola Vucevic wasn’t happy with the call. He thrashed the ball through the air, which was a similar action to the one Jayson Tatum made just a few minutes prior. The only difference? Tatum picked up a technical foul, but Vucevic did not.

Tatum immediately began to argue with the referees, and Mazzulla attempted to back him up. Referee Marc Davis, who Mazzulla supposedly wasn’t talking to, handed him one tech and then another just moments later.

Mazzulla said that he “was just trying to get the referee’s attention,” and that the referee he was trying to speak to wasn’t Davis. He was attempting to talk to the referee who was across the court.

The Celtics head coach noted that he did not curse and also didn’t get an explanation for why he was ejected.

“In moments like that, when things aren’t going your way, you just have to be more composed. Do a better job,” Mazzulla said.

Celtics’ Defense Was Too Porous

So far this season, the Celtics’ defense hasn’t been the juggernaut that it was last year. In fact, through their first three games, they held the seventh-worst defensive rating in the league (116.8). And things only got worse against Chicago.

After jumping out to a 35-16 lead by the 3:32 mark in the first quarter, the Celtics were outscored 110-85 the rest of the way. The Bulls were led in scoring by DeMar DeRozan (25 points) and Ayo Dosunmu (22 points), but it was Nikola Vucevic who made the biggest impact.

The veteran big man posted an 18-point, 23-rebound double-double, dominating the Celtics on the glass. Ten of his boards came on the offensive glass.

Vucevic and Andre Drummond combined to pull down 35 of the Bulls’ 60 rebounds, as Boston only managed to snag 45 of their own. It was a massacre on the boards.

Celtics Foward Ejected in Fourth Quarter

Mazzulla wasn’t the only Celtic to get ejected against Chicago. Grant Williams was also tossed, as he made contact with an official early in the fourth quarter.

After complaining to the referees on a few straight possessions, Williams was called for a blocking foul against Zach LaVine. Williams did not like the call, and once he got up, he immediately started sprinting toward the sideline in frustration. However, on the way there, he bumped into official Cheryl Flores, who promptly threw him out of the game.

Two …interesting calls on Grant Williams followed by an ejection. https://t.co/EjHt9or5VV pic.twitter.com/OxHM7E8Du6 — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) October 25, 2022

Mazzulla said that the team needs to be better but also noted that he couldn’t really say much as he, too, was ejected.

“We talked. I mean, who am I to talk? But at the same time, we have to be better,” Mazzulla said.

It was an all-around ugly performance, as Boston lost their first game of the season. They’ll look to bounce back on Friday, October 28 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.