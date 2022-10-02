New Coach Sends Strong Message to Celtics Players After First Game

In their first preseason game, the Boston Celtics committed 23 turnovers and lost the offensive rebounding battle eight to 16. However, despite those two small issues, it was as good of a season opener as the team could have ever asked for.

Boston took down the Charlotte Hornets 134-93, absolutely dominating from the second quarter on. Jaylen Brown dropped a game-high 24 points, Malcolm Brogdon dished out a game-high nine assists, and Noah Vonleh grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

However, while almost every player on Boston’s roster played well, Joe Mazzulla deserves a ton of praise as well. In his first game as the team’s interim head coach, he earned an emphatic victory. After the contest, Mazzulla noted how grateful he is to be coaching this Celtics team.

“It felt like I was coaching a great team that wanted to win,” Mazzulla said. “That was fun to coach. Just grateful for it. Like I said, grateful because the Celtics, grateful because I get to coach a bunch of great guys and great players. And not many people in my position get that opportunity, so just really being more grateful than anything else.”

"It felt like I was coaching a great team that wanted to win" Joe Mazzzula talks about his debut as interim head coach pic.twitter.com/ZgoUnRssbE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2022

Mazzull took over for Ime Udoka after the team suspended Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. It was discovered that he had a relationship with a team staff member that the organization deemed to be a violation of their code of conduct.

He had more great things to say about his players, too.

Mazzulla: Celtics ‘Played Hard’

Boston’s 41-point victory opened up their season with a bang, as it seemed as though everyone was firing on all cylinders. They let it rain from three-point territory (22 three-pointers made), dished out 41 assists on 48 made field goals, and held the Hornets to just 5-of-33 shooting from distance.

Mazzulla gave his guys credit after the game, noting that they played the right way and will continue to get better.

“Our guys tried to do the right thing, they played hard and we got a lot on film that we can learn from,” Mazzulla said. “So it’s a balance. It’s a balance of this is what we did well, but it doesn’t really matter because we have to continue to get better.”

Even though it was just a preseason game, Mazzulla is now officially undefeated as a head coach in the NBA and has an average margin of victory of 41 points.

He also received some solid reviews from his players after the game.

Brogdon Praises Mazzulla’s Coaching

In his first game as a Celtic, Brogdon dropped 11 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. He praised Mazzulla’s coaching style after the game, saying that “he’s very direct.”

“He’s not a yeller; he’s not a screamer,” Brogdon said of Mazzulla. “He’s very deliberate; he’s very direct. He’s not a guy that’s going to over-talk you and tell you too much because he wants you to go out and have a clear mind. He’s going to be very direct and very honest with what he expects from you, which I think is everything an NBA player wants in a coach.”

Malcolm Brogdon's a fan of Joe Mazzulla's coaching style: pic.twitter.com/ygljXtYUhr — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 2, 2022

It may just be the preseason, but Mazzulla and the Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.