Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla to Miss Game Due to Last-Minute Circumstances

The Boston Celtics have gotten back on track, winning two games in a row against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. They still hold the best record in the league, and in his first season as the (interim) head coach in Boston, Joe Mazzulla has done a stand-up job.

But his inaugural season hasn’t come without questions. Earlier this season, he was ejected during a game against the Chicago Bulls, and many have questioned his odd timeout strategy. Well, one more question mark was added to the list on Tuesday night, as it was announced that Mazzulla would not be coaching the Celtics in their game against the Houston Rockets.

“#Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will NOT coach this evening because of eye irritation,” tweeted Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “(He was squinting badly during his pre-game media session). Damon Stoudamire will coach in his place. #Rockets”

#Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will NOT coach this evening because of eye irritation. (He was squinting badly during his pre-game media session). Damon Stoudamire will coach in his place. #Rockets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 28, 2022

Mazzulla went through his pre-game routine as normal, but as noted by Washburn, was squinting a lot during the press conference. Assistant coach Damon Stoudemire took over for Mazzulla when he was ejected against Chicago, so he was the logical choice for the spot when it became clear that Mazzulla would not be coaching.

The 34-year-old head coach is the youngest in the league, and in his first season leading the Celtics, he has jumped out to a 24-10 record – the best in the NBA.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Marcus Smart’s Play

Mazzulla began his tenure with the Celtics as an assistant coach under Brad Stevens back in 2019 and was one of the only people to remain with the team when Ime Udoka took over. In turn, he has a good relationship with the team’s core players.

Marcus Smart has been playing great basketball this year, putting up career-high assist numbers. Mazzulla recently praised Smart’s play, discussing how big of an impact he can have without taking many shots or contributing to the scoring column.

“He only took four shots, and I thought he was one of the more impactful players on the floor because of his poise and his ability to see the floor,” Mazzulla said. “He gets our guys open, he gets us organized and where the matchup is and what action we’re going to use to create the advantage. So, I think his play has gone unnoticed because of how poised he’s playing. He’s doing a great job.”

Malcolm Brogdon Adjusting to New Celtics Role

In addition to Smart’s play, the Celtics have gotten great contributions from their other top-notch guards this season – Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon. Boston traded for Brogdon this past summer, and he’s been taking on a new sixth-man role with the Celtics.

Sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports noted that he’s been handling that change like a pro.

“He is such a pro, he always has been,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “I think he got what he wanted in Indiana, which was to be The Man for a bit after he was a role player in Milwaukee. But he is 30 now. He has the contract [three years, $67 million remaining], so he can focus more on, ‘How can I be part of winning? How can I have that kind of fun?’ He does so many things they were lacking last year, a guy off the bench who does not make mistakes, who plays D and makes shots, and can do some playmaking. Maybe he wants to start, but he definitely seems like a guy who is enjoying what he is being asked to do there.”