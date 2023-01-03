Joe Mazzulla Unleashes NSFW Rant After Celtics Embarrassing Loss

The Boston Celtics were on a four-game winning streak before heading out on their current road trip. However, they’ve now lost two games in a row, including an embarrassing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a 150-117 defeat.

Oklahoma City was missing their star player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but it didn’t matter. Boston failed to bring the heat on either end of the court, and their defense was particularly terrible. After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla went on a rant, giving a take that he believes some people will disagree with.

“May not be the most popular thing to say, but you gotta go through some s*** if you want to get to where you want to get to, whether it’s good or bad, and that’s just how it is. And so we have to go through it and we’ll be judged by how we handle it,” Mazzulla said.

"It may not be the most popular thing to say but you gotta go through some s**t if you wanna get to where you wanna get to." Joe Mazzulla talks about levels of concern after the C's give up 150 points pic.twitter.com/dcIRACMVMD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2023

Mazzulla has maintained a positive outlook throughout all of Boston’s struggles this year. And despite their recent woes and issues out West in the early portion of December, they still sit atop the Eastern Conference and have the best record in the NBA.

They simply didn’t come to play against the Thunder. They struggled mightily on the defensive end, allowing five different Oklahoma City players to score 20 or more points. All-in-all, it was one of the most embarrassing losses of the season for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown Complains About Delay in Nuggets Game

Boston’s last game against the Denver Nuggets was an ugly one, too. They ended up losing by a score of 123-111, and Nikola Jokic put up a 30-point triple-double. However, the contest was highlighted by a 40-minute delay caused by a crooked rim.

After the game, Jaylen Brown complained about the way the situation was handled, noting that the players weren’t given enough information at the time.

“Nah, there was no communication,” Brown explained. “Obviously, the rim got, I guess, a little bit leveled to the left or whatever. And they spent all that time to try and fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion. So it was like, we just wasted all that time. [That] has an effect on the game. That’s how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, it didn’t. But you know, that wasn’t good. The whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect on the game as well. But luckily, nobody got hurt.”

"The whole process was handled poorly in my opinion." Jaylen Brown talks about he 40-minute delay during the Celtics vs. Nuggets game after the rim was bent pic.twitter.com/NKraROHRMz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 2, 2023

Bones Hyland Shows Love to Jaylen Brown

The issue with the rim wasn’t the only problem Boston ran into during their game against the Nuggets, though. Brown also got into a scuffle with Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. However, after the game, Hyland showed nothing but love for the Celtics star.

“I don’t know, I think I had drove. Oh yeah, I had drove, and I just ran him over a little bit,” Hyland said, recalling the situation. “He got up. Just a basketball play. Just two guys, you know, just going at it. There was nothing to it. I got love and respect for Jaylen Brown for sure.”