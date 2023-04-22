Joe Mazzulla Gives Robert Williams NSFW Message After Celtics Game 3 Loss to Hawks

After taking home a win in each of the first two games of their series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics dropped Game 3. It was an ugly loss, as even though the Celtics were able to shoot extremely well from the field, they just couldn’t get enough stops to match their offensive success.

Game 3 was defined by Trae Young’s success in the lane, Atlanta’s bench’s success shooting the three-point shot, and Boston’s inability to corral a defensive rebound. During media availability the next day, head coach Joe Mazzulla apparently gave Robert Williams a message to relay to the media.

“I guess Joe Mazzulla wanted Robert Williams to give a message to the media: ‘Get an MFing rebound,” tweeted Jay King of The Athletic.

I guess Joe Mazzulla wanted Robert Williams to give a message to the media: “Get an MFing rebound.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 22, 2023

Atlanta pulled in 11 offensive rebounds in Game 3, but this wasn’t a new occurrence. They grabbed 14 in Game 1 and 19 in Game 2. Throughout the entire series, the Celtics have gotten outrebounded on that end of the court. The only difference is, in Game 3, the Hawks capitalized on that success.

In Game 1, the Hawks only scored 12 second-chance points on their 14 offensive boards, shooting 4-for-14. It was a similar story in Game 2, as the Hawks only put up 13 second-chance points, shooting 5-for-13.

However, in Game 3, they scored 23 second-chance points, shooting 9-for-15.

After getting shut down by Boston’s defense in the first two games of the series, the Hawks put things together on their home floor, shooting 56.0% from the field and 44.1% from distance.

Now, heading into Game 4, the Celtics need to put a bigger emphasis on the defensive glass.

Quin Snyder Praises Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

Play

Quin Snyder Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Hawks Game 3 ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Hawks Head Coach spoke after the Hawks beat the Celtics 130-122 in Game 3 of their first round series. The Celtics will now turn to Sunday's Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead heading back to Boston. On the duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray late in the game, Snyder… 2023-04-22T05:15:00Z

Despite not having the greatest night, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum still earned some high prairie from Hawks head coach Quin Snyder following Boston’s Game 3 defeat. Snyder spoke about just how difficult it is to guard Tatum on a night-to-night basis.

“Tatum, in particular, is just hard to guard one on one,” Snyder said via CLNS Media. “So you have to commit multiple defenders to him, and those other guys are, you know, they’re prepared. They know when those shots are coming. And he’s becoming an excellent passer. You can tell he takes a lot of pride, and making a play when he gets double-teamed so they can score in bunches”

Trae Young Shows Love to Celtics Stars

Play

Trae Young Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Hawks Game 3 ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young spoke after the Hawks beat the Celtics 130-122 in Game 3 of their first round series. The Celtics will now turn to Sunday's Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead heading back to Boston. —————————————– FanDuel is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. New… 2023-04-22T06:00:11Z

In addition, Young also had some kind words for Tatum, as well as Jaylen Brown, giving them credit for being “the head of the snake.”

“It’s spacing the floor and giving each other space and rooms and gaps,” Young said via CLNS Media. “And I mean, that’s what they do. That’s why they’re really good. They got a lot of guys who can play but those two guys, Jaylen and Jayson. I mean, they’re the two heads of the snake. And they gotta have space to attack, and they do a great job. And we’re trying to do the same thing, and I think we did a really good job at night spacing, and me and DJ did a good job of when we were getting to the lane getting two guys and me still finding guys for shots too. So we did a little bit of both tonight was good.”