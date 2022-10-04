It’s going to be a while before the Boston Celtics see Robert Williams make his debut in the 2022-23 season. After opting for arthroscopic surgery on his knee, Williams is expected to be out eight-to-12 weeks. As Williams inches closer to his return to the court, more updates are sure to come. Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla provided one on Williams after talking to Celtics media on October 4.

Mazzulla confirmed that Williams was present during the team’s film session, was getting treatment, and shot free throws. On top of that, Mazzulla said that Williams was in a good place mentally.

“He’s in a great mind frame,” Mazzulla said about Williams. “As guys are getting better on the court, he knows the treatment room is his basketball court right now. So he’s doing a great job of getting treatment and kind of building towards that.”

Play

Video Video related to celtics coach provides update on robert williams 2022-10-04T20:51:20-04:00

As Williams recovers from surgery, nothing’s been set as far as who will take his place in the starting lineup until he gets back. Derrick White took his place as one of the team’s starters when the Celtics played their first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, but they may very well change it up again as the preseason progresses.

Celtics Insider Says Williams Plans to be ‘100 Percent’

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston revealed that, while talking to Williams himself, Williams revealed what his plans are following his surgery.

“The thing I was left with (while talking to Williams) was he said, ‘We’re going to get it right this time and make sure that when I get back out there, (I’m) 100 percent.’ And so, I think as much as it’s hard to stomach the longer timeframe than what we initially heard, I think both Rob and the team understand that if they’re going to do anything this season, they need him healthy, and they need him back to his springy self.”

Forsberg then made it clear how much a healthy Williams benefits the Celtics.

“If they can get Robert Williams back to what he was, that’s going to be a really good thing for this team.”

"If they can get Robert Williams back to what he was, that's going to be a really good thing for this team"@ChrisForsberg_ weighs in on the timeline for Robert Williams' return pic.twitter.com/bHOnOhozgO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 4, 2022

Mfiondu Kabengele Praises Williams and Al Horford

After putting up quite the show during the Celtics’ first preseason game, Kabengele praised Robert Williams III and Al Horford for their influence on him as a player.

“I can ask (Horford) any question, smart questions, dumb questions, he’ll answer it – he’s been really helpful since I’ve been here,” Kabengele said. “Most of the questions I ask him are about pick-and-roll coverages, sometimes I have a hard time gauging where I should be at, playing cat-and-mouse with the ball-handler, and figuring out how I should guard it. Al gives me good tips on how I should angle (coverage) properly, especially with different personnel and stuff.

“Rob’s been good because he’s been out because he watches practices while he does his rehab. He might give me a little comment here and there on what I can work on. So, Rob and Al have both been really helpful,”

Play

Mfiondu Kabengele Recaps Celtics Debut: Rolling and Rebounding Mfiondu Kabengele recaps his Celtics debut, scoring 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting and 3 offensive rebounds in an energetic effort. He said his job is simple as he tries to make the Celtics regular season rotation, Joe Mazzulla telling him to focus on rolling and rebounding. He also talked about accidentally dapping up an official… 2022-10-02T20:50:37Z

The Celtics are Kabengele’s third NBA team, as he previously played with the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers before agreeing to join the team on a two-way deal. READ MORE.