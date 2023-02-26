Joel Embiid Delivers Frustrated Rant on Celtics After Being Bested in Final Moment

The Boston Celtics have jumped out of the All-Star break firing on all cylinders, winning their first two games. Well, maybe not on all cylinders, as Jayson Tatum has struggled a bit, but wins are wins, and their most recent one over the Philadelphia 76ers was impressive.

Despite Tatum’s poor play, the Celtics superstar nailed a go-ahead three-point shot to ultimately win the game at the end of regulation. Philadelphia was up by as many as 15 points, and after the game, Joel Embiid expressed his disappointment in the loss, noting how deep the Celtics are.

“Man, we were right there,” Embiid said via CLNS Media. “Obviously, [they’re a] great team. Like I said last time we played them, they’re extremely deep. On any given night, especially if you know the best player is not playing well, they have a lot of guys that can pick it up. And then for us, I think, you’re right there. Being up 15, I thought we went out ready to play basketball, and we just got to be better, all of us. Especially, I thought, for the most part, before they made that run in the third quarter, we took away their threes. We relaxed a little bit, and that’s, you know, we just got to be better.”

As noted, Tatum didn’t play particularly well, but Embiid put up monster numbers. The Celtics traditionally defend the big man extremely well, but he got to his spots all night long on Saturday. He ended the night with 41 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on 12-of-21 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Tatum only managed to put up 18 points, but he paired them with 13 boards and six assists. He shot just 7-of-17 from the floor and 3-of-8 from behind the three-point line. However, his teammates stepped up to help him. Jaylen Brown put up 26 points, Derrick White had 18, and Al Horford dropped 15.

Joel Embiid ‘Not Worried’ About Celtics

The tight-knit game reflected what could end up being a potential playoff matchup between two Eastern Conference teams with title hopes. However, before the Saturday night contest, Embiid stated that the 76ers are less worried about the Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks and more worried about controlling what they can control.

“We’re not worried about Boston or Milwaukee,” Embiid said via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We are worried about ourselves. We can get better every single night. We can take this experience that we had [Thursday] and try to be better.”

Sixers Big Man Sounds Off on Celtics

Heading into the game, everyone knew the magnitude of the contest, and Sixers backup big man Paul Reed put it into words.

“We lost to this team two times,” Reed said via CLNS Media. “You gotta get this win tonight. It’s a big win. This team we’re probably gonna see in the playoffs, it’s huge…It’s really us, we’ve been focusing more on ourselves, on our weaknesses. Coach been stressing execution a lot lately, and we believe that one of the things that if we get down pat late in the game that we can win most of these games that are close…Everybody on their team confidence is extremely high, and they know exactly what they can do. Most of the guys on their starting lineup are able to shoot threes, so you can’t really leave anybody open.”