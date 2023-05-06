Joel Embiid Sends Message to Grant Williams After Stomp in Celtics Win Over Sixers

After an ugly loss in Game 1, the Boston Celtics have responded with two-straight wins, taking a 2-1 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Game 3 on Friday night, the Celtics battled, spoiling Joel Embiid’s MVP night, as he was crowned just before tip-off. The big man still poured in 30 points, but Boston made his life difficult.

Even when that meant getting a head stomped on.

After stripping the ball away from Embiid, Grant Williams dove for the loose ball. Embiid followed and accidentally landed on Williams’ head, kicking his face into the ground. Williams groaned in pain and could be seen with blood streaming down his face upon his return to the bench.

However, he would eventually get back into the game, and once he did, Embiid made sure to check in with Williams. The two players shared a kind moment.

“I just saw the play. My bad. I landed on your head?” asked Embiid.

“Hey, it’s the playoffs, brother,” Williams responded.

“I fell. I tried to go over,” said Embiid.

“I know. You were going for the ball,” Williams said.

“Yeah, I tried to jump over. But I ended up landing on your head,” Embiid explained.

“Hey, brother, it’s what we battle for, bro,” said Williams.

Joel Embiid: "My bad. I landed on your head?" Grant Williams: "Hey, it's the playoffs brother." Joel: "Y'all fell. I tried to fall." GW: "I knew you were going for the ball." Joel: "I tried to jump over." GW: "It's what we battle for, bro."

Obviously, Embiid had no intention of injuring Williams. It was simply an unfortunate situation, and the 76ers big man made sure to apologize the first chance he got.

In the end, it was Williams who came out on top, as he guarded Embiid well and helped the Celtics pick up a big-time win over the 76ers.

Grant Williams Reacts to Joel Embiid Stomp After Celtics Beat Sixers

"Dang, I really got curb stomped." Grant Williams after seeing the video of Joel Embiid accidentally stepping on him in Game 3 😅

In the moment, Williams was hurt. He ended up going to the bench for a bit before returning to the game, but even when he did, he didn’t seem to have any idea about the seriousness of his injury.

After the game, Williams was asked about the incident and revealed his initial thoughts when he saw the video replay.

“I was like, dang, I really got curb stomped! I got curb stomped a little bit, but it wasn’t intentional. It’s the playoffs, so you expect battles like this. You expect to bleed; you expect to be elbowed. It’s nothing new. So for me, it was just like, get me back into the game as soon as possible,” Williams told Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Jaylen Brown Reacts to Grant Williams Getting Stomped by Joel Embiid After Celtics Beat Sixers

Meanwhile, Williams’ teammates also had some thoughts on the incident. When asked about it, Jaylen Brown stated just how insane the moment was to witness live.

“When I saw Grant get his head stepped on by a 300-pound individual, to see that live was crazy,” Brown said. “Seeing that in real-time, it was probably the craziest thing I’ve seen on a basketball court.”

He also gave Williams a ton of credit for getting back up and back into the game.

“To not play a lot last series, now, to play more in this series and accept that challenge and put his life on the line for it,” Brown said, praising Williams. “You see him get his head smashed into the court and get back up with a smile on his face—that’s Grant Williams.”