Joel Embiid Issues Statement After 76ers Win Over Celtics

The first game of their back-to-back did not go as planned for the Boston Celtics, as they were downed in a hard-fought fashion by the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night.

Leading the charge for the Sixers was their MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid, who strengthened his case for the illustrious award with his 52-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist, and 2-block performance.

However, post-game, the superstar big man was not all that focused on discussing individual accomplishments but, rather, his team’s overall performance on the night. When asked how much it “mattered” for Philadelphia to have bested the Celtics, Embiid was rather straightforward with his answer.

“We’ve struggled this year against them, obviously being down 0-3, so tonight was much needed,” Embiid said. “A win is a win. Especially going into the playoffs and if they end up the number two seed, we might see them in the second round if we make it there. You got to be ready for every scenario…I think if we can correct a lot of the mistakes that we made we got a pretty good chance.”

JOEL EMBIID 50 PIECE 🗣️ 52 PTS

13 REB

6 AST

80% FG

W pic.twitter.com/tcYz4bC4pa — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2023

Scoring more than half his team’s points, the 76ers bested the Celtics by a final score of 103-101. Boston shot a mere 41.8% from the field while Joel Embiid alone went on the convert on 80.0% of his shot attempts.

Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Joel Embiid After Celtics Loss

Joel Embiid’s performance was clearly an unfortunate situation for the Boston Celtics, as they continue to lock in the second seed heading into the postseason.

However, despite the negative impact his efforts had on the club, Jayson Tatum couldn’t help but sing the big man’s praise following the outing.

During his post-game media session, the superstar forward addressed Embiid’s heroics on the night.

“I mean, s***, I wasn’t guarding him, but he had a good game, obviously,” Tatum said via NBC Sports Boston. “He willed his team to a victory.”

Play

Video Video related to joel embiid issues statement after 76ers win over celtics 2023-04-05T13:58:18-04:00

While Joel Embiid fought valiantly for his Sixers, Jayson Tatum struggled mightily with his attempted counter-performance.

The Celtics star would go on to finish the night with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals while shooting a putrid 35.0% from the floor and 25.0% from behind the arc.

Celtics Add Frontcourt Depth in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report recently pushed a full two-round 2023 NBA Mock Draft where, with the 35 overall pick, the Boston Celtics were seen adding some serious upside talent for their frontcourt rotation.

Writer Jonathan Wasserman believes that with their lone selection, Brad Stevens and company should consider taking Alabama freshman big man Noah Clowney who, though is perhaps a bit too raw to be considered a first-round pick, has the potential to play like one at the next level.

“The idea of a potential stretch 4 or 5 who rebounds and blocks shots will earn Clowney first-round looks. But at this point, he’s just an idea, likely a few seasons away from potentially providing consistent shooting or offense,” Wasserman wrote.

After one season with the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-10 tweener big announced on April 1 that he will be entering the upcoming draft.

Through 39 games and 32 starts during his freshman season with Alabama Crimson Tide, Clowney went on to post averages of 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and just shy of a block while shooting 48.6% from the field.