Joel Embiid Sounds off on Celtics After Game 5 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals. With their 93-80 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, they took a 3-2 lead over Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals. After a rough first half, Boston came to play on both ends in the second half.

In the second half, Boston’s stars picked things up. Jaylen Brown dropped 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and Jayson Tatum dropped 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Their stellar performances drew the attention of a five-time NBA All-Star.

After the game, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tweeted about the Celtics, saying that “Boston just has too many weapons” for the Heat to deal with.

Boston just has too many weapons — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Four different Celtics players notched double-digit point totals in Game 5: Brown (25 points), Tatum (22 points), Al Horford (16 points), and Derrick White (14 points). They overwhelmed Miami in the second half, outscoring the Heat 56-38.

In addition to his comments on the Celtics, Embiid also gave his thoughts on the Heat during the game, leading to plenty of speculation amongst fans.

Embiid: ‘Miami Needs Another Star’

Toward the end of the game, as Miami was getting blown out, Embiid gave his opinion on Miami’s roster. According to the MVP runner-up, the Heat need another star on the squad.

Miami needs another Star — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Embiid’s comment immediately caused Heat fans to dive into a frenzy, speculating that his comment meant that he wanted to join the Heat. His mentions were flooded with a flurry of proposed trades, Photoshopped images, and statements of desperation.

Do with this as you will pic.twitter.com/bzpor4sRyF — T (@Iced__T) May 26, 2022

pic.twitter.com/UU3VgN1xQE — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 26, 2022

However, not too long after he tweeted out that statement, Embiid followed it up with another mysterious tweet. He called his followers “stupid,” likely in conjunction with their pleas for him to join the Heat.

Ok y’all are stupid lmao😂😂😂😂 — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Despite Embiid supposedly shutting down the rumors he created, he has mentioned his desire to play with Jimmy Butler again in the past.

Embiid Wants to Play With Butler Again

After the Sixers’ loss to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Embiid expressed his respect for Butler. He mentioned that he wished the Sixers had never let him go and that he would love to play with him again.

“Like I said, I’m happy for him. I mean, I won’t sit here and say I didn’t wish he was my teammate,” Embiid revealed. “I still don’t know how we let him go. I wish I could have gone to battle with him still. But it is what it is. I just gotta keep building and keep trying to reach that goal.”

Butler departed from the 76ers during the 2019 offseason, choosing to sign with the Heat instead. While initial reports indicated that Butler simply chose Miami’s deal over Philadelphia’s, Butler’s comments after Miami’s Round 2 victory over the Sixers this year say otherwise.

Unfortunately for Butler and the Heat, however, Embiid won’t be coming to their rescue. Miami has been blown out in Games 4 and 5, and now they are one game away from being sent packing at the hands of the Celtics.

Game 6 will take place on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time at TD Garden.