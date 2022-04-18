Celtics Linked to 6’7 Point Guard in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The Boston Celtics traded their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this season. Brad Stevens dealt the pick to the San Antonio Spurs in the trade that brought Derrick White to Boston. With the move, they are left without any selections in the first round and find themselves in the same spot they were at last year’s NBA Draft.

Last offseason, the Celtics selected Juhann Begarin in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Begarin, a 19-year-old wing, played for Boston’s Summer League team, but he has yet to make the journey over to the main roster or G League this year. Instead, he’s been playing in France for Paris Basketball of the LNB Pro A.

Neither he nor Yam Madar, who the Celtics selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, have played for Boston in any setting outside of Summer League. However, with their second-round pick in the upcoming draft, the Celtics could choose to grab a player who might be a bit more NBA-ready. Or, at the very least, is ready to begin his development in the G League.

As major media outlets begin to put out their full NBA Mock Drafts, the Celtics’ lone second-rounder should be an area of intrigue for Boston fans. While the Celtics are currently fully locked-in to their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, mock drafts are predicting who they could take this summer.

Celtics Projected to Select 6’7 Guard

In an April 16 NBA Mock Draft from Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman predicted who every team would take. With the 54th-overall pick, Wasserman projects the Celtics to select Jordan Hall, a sophomore combo guard who attended St. Joseph’s.

Our Latest Big Board installment coming this week…Saint Joseph sophomore Jordan Hall getting plenty of fans around here. 🏀6’7” wing who stands out with his feel & playmaking ability. One to watch out for. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/A0WveVeqgt — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) February 7, 2022

Hall was projected to be a late second-round pick in last year’s draft before deciding to return to college. According to Wasserman, Hall “didn’t make a notable jump in any one area,” though, so his draft stock didn’t end up rising. That being said, teams should still show interest in Hall as a prospect with potential upside.

Wasserman went on to note that “teams will show a degree of interest in a 6’7″ ball-handler who averaged 5.8 assists and 2.3 threes per game” but “his 42.0 two-point percentage is worrisome.”

In his sophomore season at St. Joseph’s, Hall averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three-point range. According to NBA Scouting Live, Hall’s biggest strengths are playmaking and rebounding, among other things, while his biggest weaknesses are defense and a lack of athleticism.

Hall’s Potential Fit With the Celtics

When Boston traded for White, they added more playmaking at the guard position. Outside of him and Marcus Smart, there aren’t many other true playmakers on the roster. This is why Udoka has emphasized the importance of ball movement and team basketball. Bringing Hall on board would certainly help with that. One Twitter even compared Hall to Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball:

Saint Joseph’s Jordan Hall is a draft sleeper favorite of mine. Any time a 6-7 guard can average nearly 14-7-6 while shooting 36.2% on 3s & whip passes in pick and roll like this I get intrigued. He reminds me of great value Lonzo Ball. pic.twitter.com/RPERfzzcKD — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) April 2, 2022

Plus, based on the offensive and defensive schemes Ime Udoka has implemented this season, long, versatile players are the name of the game. And if a player isn’t above 6’5, then they need to be scrappy and hungry enough to fit in with the bigger players. But for Hall, that’s not an issue.

Unfortunately, as mentioned in the scouring report from NBA Scouting Live, Hall’s biggest weaknesses are two things that the Celtics thrive on – defense and athleticism. Without those two things, fitting in with Boston’s defensive system will be difficult.

However, that shouldn’t stop the Celtics from taking a chance on Hall. Expecting a second-round pick to come in and give the team big-time minutes right away is foolish. But sending Hall to the G League to work on his game has a chance to work out well. He has the perfect frame and offensive skillset to fit in with the Celtics, and if the team is confident that he can improve on the defensive side of the ball, Hall could be a great pick for Boston in the second round.