Former Celtics Forward Sounds off on Current Team: ‘A Lot of Egos’

The Boston Celtics went through a lot this year. Through the first half of the season, they were a below-average team. By the time January 14 rolled around, they were still below-.500 and were fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Now, just a few months later, they are getting ready to take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. With some savvy trade-deadline deals, a revamped coaching style, and an increase in intensity, they managed to turn their entire season around.

However, according to a former player, the team’s culture at the beginning of the year was toxic. Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernagomez, who began the year with the Celtics, told NBA en Movistar Plus+ that the players in Boston were ‘selfish’ and there were a lot of ‘egos’ on the team.

Hernangomez only appeared in 18 games for the Celtics, averaging 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. But his lack of appearances doesn’t take away from his experience in Boston. He was in town when the team was at its worst, and his report that the team was dealing with egos may very well be accurate.

At the beginning of November, point guard Marcus Smart called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for a similar issue.

Smart on Tatum and Brown: ‘They Don’t Want to Pass’

After an ugly loss to the Chicago Bulls on November 1 in which the Celtics blew a 19-point lead, Smart called out his teammates. He accused Tatum and Brown of being selfish, stating that neither was willing to pass the ball.

“I would just like to play basketball. Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen, and every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen,” Smart explained. “I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn. They’re still learning and we’re proud of the progress they are making.”

The comments proceeded to blow up into a big story, as Smart had essentially made Boston’s business public. However, it all ended up working out for the better, as the Celtics were able to turn their season around and reach the point they’re at now.

Smart wasn’t the only one to call Boston selfish, though.

Anonymous Coach: ‘Tatum Doesn’t Care About Winning’

In an article written by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on November 24, an anonymous Eastern Conference coach called out Tatum in particular. He said that the young forward only cares about himself.

“I don’t think he cares about winning now, and if he does, it is on his terms. He doesn’t want to score 15 and win. He wants to score 39 and win,” the coach told Bontemps.

These accusations were met by outrage from Celtics GM Brad Stevens, who went to bat for his star player during his December 2 appearance on Toucher & Rich.

“To me, that line was a joke because I’m around him every day. And again, you look at him, he plays, he’s available, he competes. You’ve got a lot on his plate. He’s done a lot more in his first five years in the league than most of the league,” Stevens stated.

And in the battle of Stevens vs. the anonymous coach, Stevens was correct. Tatum is now leading the Celtics on their deepest playoff run since 2010, averaging 5.9 assists per game in the postseason. He’ll be competing in his first NBA Finals this year.

Game 1 of the Finals will be this Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.