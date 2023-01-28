Julius Randle Sounds Off After Embarrassing Jayson Tatum & Al Horford in Ugly Celtics Loss

The Boston Celtics have been floundering lately. After ripping off a nine-game win streak, they’ve lost their last three games in a row, including a gut-punch against the New York Knicks that ended with Jaylen Brown missing two key free throws in overtime.

Knicks star Julius Randle absolutely dominated the Celtics throughout the course of the night, and he even managed to posterize Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. After the game, he was asked about all of the crazy dunks he’s slammed down over opponents as of late.

“Yeah, I don’t know what the hell’s going on, man, I can’t lie to you,” Randle said via CLNS Media. “I don’t know. It’s the confidence in my body. [I] put a lot of work in. Shoutout to my trainer, Caesar. He’s on me every day, making sure I’m right, feeling well… During the season, I put a lot, a lot of work into my body to make sure I’m feeling great on a night-to-night basis.”

Play

Julius Randle Reacts to his DUNKS on Al Horford and Jayson Tatum BOSTON, MA — New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was interviewed following the Celtics 120-117 overtime loss to the Knicks on Thursday night. Boston has now lost three straight games, and will look to turn things around on Saturday night when the Lakers come to town. 2023-01-27T07:27:42Z

JULIUS RANDLE OVER TATUM. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4PHcObz2zE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 27, 2023

Randle throws it DOWN on Horford 👀 pic.twitter.com/cEPYN3tqJE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2023

His two highlight dunks underlined an impressive showing for the one-time All-Star. Randle was cooking all game long and was a big reason New York was able to fend off a late Boston run. He ended the night with 37 points, nine rebounds, and two assists on 13-of-25 from the field and 5-of-13 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Both Tatum and Horford played well, too. Tatum finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists on 12-of-26 shooting from the floor and 2–of-7 shooting from deep. As for Horford, he put up six points, four rebounds, and six assists on 2-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Joe Mazzulla Supports Jaylen Brown After Mistake

As noted, Boston’s night against the Knicks ended with Brown missing two free-throws. If he had made them both, the Celtics would have gone up by a point. It would have put them in a position to win the game at the end.

Despite the issue, head coach Joe Mazzulla showed nothing but support for his player after the game, revealing the message he sent to Brown in the moment.

“I love you, Jaylen, and I believe in you,” Mazzulla said via NBC Sports Boston.

What is Joe Mazzulla's message to Jaylen Brown after the two missed free throws? pic.twitter.com/vnGvR46u0h — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 27, 2023

That being said, Brown took responsibility for the misses.

“I think that experience, you know, experience is the best teacher,” Brown explained via CLNS Media. “Early on, being able to be thrown into high [intensity] moments, where everybody’s watching again, some of the best players in the world, have kind of led to cultivate the experiences that we get to see now. The growth, the amount of basketball maturity, how to win games, all of that comes into play. So it should be fun, playing against one of the, arguably the greatest player of all time in LeBron James.”

Play

Jaylen Brown Explains Missed Free Throws BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was interviewed following the Celtics 120-117 overtime loss to the Knicks on Thursday night. Boston has now lost three straight games, and will look to turn things around on Saturday night when the Lakers come to town. Jaylen Brown spoke on missing two free throws in OT… 2023-01-27T04:11:07Z

Jaylen Brown Sends Message on LeBron James

In addition, after the loss to New York, Brown also spoke about the experience of playing against LeBron James early in his career, as the Celtics are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on January 28.

“I think that experience, you know, experience is the best teacher,” Brown explained via CLNS Media. “Early on, being able to be thrown into high [intensity] moments, where everybody’s watching again, some of the best players in the world, have kind of led to cultivate the experiences that we get to see now. The growth, the amount of basketball maturity, how to win games, all of that comes into play. So it should be fun, playing against one of the, arguably the greatest player of all time in LeBron James.”