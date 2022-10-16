New Celtics Forward Sounds Off After Signing With Team

The Boston Celtics’ season is almost here. Boston opens up their season on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers after a long offseason full of twists and turns. There were a lot of positives for the Celtics, but the negatives of the last month have taken over.

But regardless, none of that matters anymore. Boston is about to start their season with Joe Mazzulla leading the way, and they had a pretty successful preseason stint. And at the tail end of it, they finally filled out their regular season roster.

The Celtics filled out their training camp roster with a bunch of players looking to compete for a regular-season spot. And after training camp and the preseason, Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson earned those two spots. After the announcement was made, Jackson talked about how honored he is to play for the Celtics this year.

“It’s a blessing for sure. Definitely looking forward coming to an already great team, an already great historical organization, and just learning as much I can and contributing in whatever ways I can possibly contribute,” Jackson said via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Justin Jackson on making the Celtics: “It’s a blessing for sure. Definitely looking forward coming to an already great team, an already great historical organization, and just learning as much I can and contributing in whatever ways I can possibly contribute.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 16, 2022

Jackson had an up-and-down preseason campaign, with a rough game against the Toronto Raptors and an impressive one against the Charlotte Hornets. However, his solid three-point shooting was likely enough to earn him a spot over guys like Jake Layman and Brodric Thomas.

Boston’s other final addition, Vonleh, praised Boston’s stars just a few days before securing a roster spot.

Vonleh: ‘They’re More Dynamic’

While discussing how he can play a role on the Celtics, Vonleh spoke about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He compared them to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, another star duo he played with.

However, he admitted that Tatum and Brown are a bit more dynamic, have better size, and can do a bit more than Lillard and McCollum.

“I’ve been on a team where they had a two-headed monster in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but this is a different type of monster with Jayson and Jaylen. I feel like they’re more dynamic, they’ve got good size, and they can do a lot out there. So, pretty much doing the same thing, screening those guys, getting them open, and making it easier for them,” Vonleh said.

Play

Noah Vonleh on Journey and Competition to Make Celtics | Practice Interview Noah Vonleh has had a big preseason on his tryout deal with the Celtics, shooting 10-for-12 with 25 rebounds in three games. He's not focused on making the team, taking it day by day after a season spent in China with the Shanghai Sharks, but feels comfortable in the system screening for Jaylen Brown and… 2022-10-09T17:37:15Z

Vonleh and Jackson are ready to help Tatum and Brown on their quest to bring Banner 18 to Boston, and according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Tatum’s more than ready, too.

Tatum Made Huge Mental Shift

Mannix wrote a Sports Illustrated cover story on the Celtics heading into the season. He said that, according to people he spoke with, Tatum made a mental shift this summer, choosing to focus on winning basketball rather than his own individual game.

“I spent a few weeks before that talking to people that were close to Tatum. And they did describe a shift in him, a change that they’ve seen from previous offseasons,” Mannix wrote. “A guy that went from kind of focused on a few different things to focused on one thing, and that’s finding a way to get his team to a championship level.”

Boston has one goal in mind this year – win an NBA Championship.