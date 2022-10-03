Celtics Urged to Target Former No. 10 Overall Pick

At the present time, the Boston Celtics training camp roster is at full capacity with 20 players. There are sure to be some roster cuts down the line when they approach their season opener on October 18, but with Blake Griffin signed to a fully guaranteed contract and Luke Kornet expected to make the roster, the Celtics, that only leaves as many as two open roster spots to be taken.

If they are not satisfied with their training camp invitees while believing they need to address their wing depth, the Celtics could use their trade exceptions at their disposal – $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez TPE and $5.9 million Dennis Schroder TPE – to address that problem. One Eastern Conference executive revealed to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney two options they could look at. One of which includes a former lottery pick.

“I think two guys they looked at and could look at with their TPEs are Justise Winslow and Mo Harkless. I think both of those guys make sense if they’re not getting what they want off the bench for backup wings,” the executive said.

The exec then went into more detail on Winslow’s fit under Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla compared to Ime Udoka.

“Winslow can’t shoot,” the executive said. “I’d have liked him more with Ime Udoka than with Mazzulla because Ime would have just been all over his defense. But I think they’re going to be a better two-way team this year.”

Winslow was originally drafted 10th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2015 NBA Draft. In his eight-year career, he’s played for the Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Winslow’s Play Last Season

Winslow played a total of 48 games last season with the Clippers and Trail Blazers. In that time, he averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from three, according to Basketball-Reference.

Although he only played in 11 games for the Trail Blazers, Winslow was featured more prominently than he was with the Clippers, as he averaged 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 30.7 from three.

A Western Conference assistant coach revealed to Deveney how the Trail Blazers view Winslow following his play last season.

“They liked what he did there last year, and if you put him with (Gary) Payton off the bench, that is a really good pair of defenders on the wing in your second unit,” the assistant coach said. “Chauncey (Billups) really likes him, so that might keep him around.”

Trading for Jerami Grant, signing Gary Payton II, and keeping Damian Lillard over the offseason would signify that the Trail Blazers’ current plans are to win now, so Winslow will more likely than not stay put unless the team decides otherwise.

Moe Harkless to Become Available

The executive also mentioned earlier that Moe Harkless as another option the Celtics could look at with one of their TPEs, though they may not have to use them to acquire Harkless’ services.

Harkless has been involved with multiple trades since Media Day. On September 27, the Atlanta Hawks traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sources: Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2022

The Thunder then traded Harkless to the Houston Rockets in a deal involving multiple players.

ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated then reported that Harkless is expected to receive a buyout from the Rockets.

#Rockets Moe Harkless is expected to receive a buyout, per source. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) September 30, 2022

If and when Harkless gets bought out, the Celtics could very well sign him as a free agent instead of having to use any of their trade exceptions to get him, though they would have to wavie someone to pull off such a move.