Celtics Had ‘Strong Interest’ in Former NBA Champion Last Summer: Report

The Boston Celtics are probably feeling pretty happy about their decision to hire head coach Ime Udoka. In just his first season as a head coach, he’s led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they have the chance to win their first title in 14 years.

Udoka’s unique defensive system helped the Celtics become the league’s top-rated defense. The 44-year-old defensive wizard even finished fourth in the NBA’s Coach of the Year voting. However, according to recent reports, Udoka wasn’t the team’s only option.

According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics were very interested in University of Michigan head coach and former NBA player Juwan Howard.

“It has likewise emerged that new Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had strong interest in Howard last summer when Stevens abruptly stepped away from the Celtics’ bench to replace Danny Ainge as the head of Boston’s front office,” Stein reported.

This news came at the heels of a report about how Howard was the Los Angeles Lakers’ top candidate for their recently-filled head coaching position.

Howard Was ‘Preferred Candidate’ For Lakers

The Lakers just hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham to be their new head coach. However, as noted by Stein, Howard was their top choice for the majority of the search.

“The most interesting thing I’ve heard while we wait for Ham’s official introduction is that, according to the latest buzz in league coaching circles, Michigan’s Juwan Howard was the Lakers’ preferred candidate among the various coaches to whom they were linked who were under contract elsewhere,” wrote Stein.

Juwan Howard was reportedly the Lakers’ top choice for the head coaching position 😳 pic.twitter.com/oCFQqthAEo — Ballers Recap™ (@ballersrecap) June 3, 2022

Other candidates Stein mentioned were Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. But perhaps the most shocking tidbit of information is the report that the job was Howard’s if he had wanted it.

“The Lakers, I’m told, made such strong overtures to Howard that the implication was clear: The job was his if he wanted it. As covered here on May 2, Howard made it clear in turn throughout the Lakers’ 47-day search that — despite his long associations with both James and Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka — he had no interest in leaving behind the college game at Michigan and the opportunity to coach sons Jace and Jett next season.”

Circling back, Stein spoke about how, while the Celtics may have been interested in Howard, their actual hire has been doing a phenomenal job.

Udoka ‘Piloted’ Celtics’ Mid-Season Turnaround

Stein discussed Udoka’s success this season, leading the Celtics to a run to the NBA Finals after a terrible start to the season.

“These same Celtics, of course, were 23-24 as recently as Jan. 21. I still can’t believe that Udoka finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting after the turnaround he piloted, leading Boston to the East’s No. 2 seed after a half-season of mediocrity,” Stein stated.

In the last two years, Juwan Howard has turned down both the Celtics and the Lakers to remain at MICHIGAN!! — JoshD (@_JoshD) May 22, 2022

With Udoka, Ham, and Howard all drawing major interest or getting hired as head coaches in the NBA, it’s clear that experience is valued around the league. If Ham can match even a fraction of Udoka’s success next year, the Lakers should feel great about their hire.