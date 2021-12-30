Celtics Balked at ‘Dream Trade’ Involving Jaylen Brown & Marcus Smart: Analyst

Despite having two of the league’s most elite talents, as well as an All-Defensive stalwart at their disposal, the Boston Celtics continue to float around mediocrity for the second consecutive season. Ever since their Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2019-20, the Cs boast a win-loss record of just 52-55.

Throughout this span, the two Jays — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — have padded their stats, yet struggled to play cohesive basketball alongside one another for long stretches. Their questionable fit has led to mounds of trade speculation surrounding Brown, who is believed to be one of the most sought-after trade chips on the market. Similarly, the team’s longest-tenured player, Marcus Smart, has also been readily engulfed in trade chatter and is rumored to carry heavy interest from contending squads.

Still, despite struggling to stack “Ws” in the win column, and potential moves to be had, the Celtics have been bullish about keeping their core together, even when presented with the opportunity to add a two-time Finals MVP to the fold.

The Almost Blockbuster ‘That Never Happened’

Have the Celtics overplayed their hand when it comes to Brown and Smart? While both players continue to be a hot commodity on the trade market, their shine has appeared to lessen to some degree this season. However back in 2018, the two could have been reportedly packaged in a deal to acquire one of basketball’s very best in Kawhi Leonard, per Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

“They could have made a deal for Kawhi Leonard — my understanding, from kind of both sides of this—involving Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart,” said Mannix, (via NBC Sports). “At least Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of it all.”

Boston’s decision not to pull the trigger had Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wondering “what could have been,” highlighting the failed blockbuster among the “Recent Dream NBA Trades That Never Happened”: