Celtics Urged to Trade for Former Fan Favorite This Offseason

The Boston Celtics could look to improve in a few areas this summer. They need help on the wing, they could use some more playmaking, and as always, adding shooting to the roster would be a welcomed sight. Luckily for them, they have a couple of useful methods to add such players.

In addition to their $6.3 million MLE, the Celtics have a myriad of TPEs at their disposal, the biggest of which being worth $17.1 million. With that, they could add some serious help in hopes of making it back to the NBA Finals again next year.

One name that was mentioned as a potential target was Detroit Pistons big man Kelly Olynyk, who used to play for the Celtics. Andy Bailey wrote about the idea for Bleacher Report, explaining that Olynyk would check a box for Boston.

“Assuming they guarantee Al Horford’s $26.5 million salary for 2022-23, the Boston Celtics will return every key rotation player from the team that just made the NBA Finals,” Bailey wrote. “And that group is already one of the deepest and most well-balanced in the league. If there are two spots they could shore up with a $17.2 million trade exception, it might be backup point guard or backup 5 (roles currently occupied by Payton Pritchard and Daniel Theis). Kelly Olynyk is a good way to go for one of those boxes.”

Bailey noted a couple of areas of Olynyk’s game as the most useful for the Celtics.

How Olynyk Would Help Celtics

Most fans know Olynyk as a stretch big man who excels at shooting threes, but he’s also solid in other areas of the game. In addition to his threes, Bailey pointed at his above-average playmaking and solid rebounding numbers as a reason for the Celtics to target him.

“[Olynyk] is one of the league’s more underrated playmaking bigs,” Bailey explained. “For his career, Olynyk has averaged 3.5 assists, 2.0 threes and 2.0 offensive rebounds per 75 possessions. No one in league history matches or exceeds all three marks.”

Saying that Olynyk is in his own category in NBA history is a wild statement, but it’s factually true. And despite being on a subpar Detroit team last year, Olynyk played decently well. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 33.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Plus, Bailey believes that the Pistons could be willing to part ways with him.

Why Pistons Would Trade Olynyk

The Pistons are in a very different spot than the Celtics as a franchise. While Boston is trying to compete for a title, Detroit is in the midst of a long-winded rebuild. Having a 31-year-old Olynyk on the roster is likely not a part of their long-term gameplan.

“He’s set to make $12.8 million next season (fits in that trade exception), is currently on a team that should be turning over more responsibility to the young core,” Bailey stated.

If the Celtics don’t find much else on the trade market that they like, bringing in a familiar face via the TPE could be a solid route to take.