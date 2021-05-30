Celtics Give Injury Updates on Kemba Walker & Time Lord Ahead of Game 4

The Boston Celtics‘ 2020-21 campaign has been littered with injuries. So it’s only fitting they’ll most likely once again be down a key piece of their rotation come Game 4 on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Robert Williams, who left Game 3 in the first quarter after sustaining a left ankle sprain, has been downgraded to doubtful on the team’s injury report released on Saturday.

Rob Williams Not Expected to Play

“Rob’s doubtful,” head coach Brad Stevens said of his hobbled big man following practice, via MassLive. “He probably won’t do anything in the morning and see how he feels as we get closer to game time. But you saw him last night, even in his stint, I thought he looked pretty limited. We’re hopeful to have everybody available, but at least in Rob’s case I’d say that’s probably doubtful.”

Williams, who Stevens dubbed the team’s “wild card” prior to Game 3, has been dealing with a plethora of lower extremity injuries of late. The 23-year-old missed seven games earlier this season with knee tendinitis and continues to nurse a lingering turf toe.

Williams set the franchise’s record with nine blocks in Game 1 of the series, but has since logged a total of just 23 minutes. With Williams likely on the mend, expect Tristan Thompson to shoulder a heavier workload in the frontcourt. The veteran had his best game of the series in Friday’s win, notching 19 points and 13 rebounds. Look for Grant Williams — and potentially Jabari Parker — to shoulder extra minutes as well.

Kemba Walker Questionable for Game 4

The outlook on Kemba Walker’s availability is a bit more promising — albeit not certain.

“Kemba was sore today,” Stevens said of his starting point guard, who has been deemed questionable for Sunday’s tilt. “I think that he’ll go through stuff in the morning tomorrow and have a better idea on him.”

The four-time All-Star originally popped up on the team’s injury report ahead of Game 3 with a left knee medial bone bruise. Walker ultimately gutted it out, playing 34 minutes in the victory, but struggled mightily.

“It wasn’t really Kemba’s night offensively,” Jayson Tatum said of Walker, who shot just 3-of-14 from the field and turned the ball over five times. “But being out there with both groups being engaged, that won’t necessarily show up in the stat book, but we wouldn’t have won without him. Obviously, he’s going to respond. Expect a big game out of him on Sunday.”

The fact of the matter is, Tatum can’t go out and drop 50 points on a nightly basis — although recently, it kind of seems like he can. If the Celtics have any hope of continuing to draw out the series, Walker needs to play like the $140 million star the team pays him to be. Shooting 31.7% from the field and an abysmal 17.6% from 3-point range through the first three games simply doesn’t cut it.

The good news, he’s certainly capable of it. The 31-year-old closed out the regular season scoring 29-plus points in four of his final five games.