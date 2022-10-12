Former Celtics Point Guard Sounds Off on ‘Regrets’ in Boston

The Boston Celtics have had a wild few years. Obviously, this offseason has been dominated by injury news and the Ime Udoka scandal, but taking a step back and looking at the long-term changes makes things even crazier. The team looks a lot different from a few years ago.

Over the past five years, they’ve had an array of different point guards, lots of different centers, and two head-coaching changes (kind of). Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have been the constant faces, but plenty of other players have passed through TD Garden.

And recently, one of them spoke out about a regret he had while wearing a Celtics uniform. Former Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who was at Boston’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, his other former team, said that he has some regrets about playing in The Bubble.

“Some regrets there but I love to play basketball; I’m a competitor,” Walker said. “We were deep in the playoffs. It was a once-in-a-lifetime type opportunity. It happens. I’m pretty sure if I was in the same situation, I probably would still play. No regrets.”

Kemba Walker in the building tonight to watch his two former teams pic.twitter.com/1i2lUoPZMW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2022

It’s an odd statement, mostly because Walker contradicted himself at the end of the quote, saying that he has “no regrets.” In all likelihood, it’s a multi-faceted opinion. He regrets playing because he wasn’t fully healthy and it affected his long-term ability to play, but he doesn’t regret playing in a deep playoff run – the only deep playoff run of his career.

The veteran point guard also discussed the possibility of a return to Charlotte.

Walker Discusses Potential Hornets Return

As things stand, Charlotte’s backup point guard is Dennis Smith Jr., and after that, they don’t have any guard depth. That situation was made even worse when it was announced that All-Star guard LaMelo Ball suffered an injury that will keep him out for a while.

Bringing in Walker could make a ton of sense for both sides, as the veteran would get another chance in the league, and the Hornets would get some added depth at a position of need. He said that it would be “special” to return to the organization that drafted him.

“That would be special,” Walker said “As far as closing my career, I’ve got a few more years left, in my opinion, so I’m not thinking about that yet. We’ll see. I’m just waiting. [Nobody’s] reached out to me. I’m just waiting.”

That last sentence is a sad fate that has become clear in recent weeks.

Walker Hasn’t Gotten Any Calls

After being traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft night, Walker hasn’t yet agreed to buyout terms with them. This is mainly because no teams have called him about potential offers just yet. Despite this, Walker still believes he has something left in the tank.

“I’ve got something in the tank, for sure,” Walker said. “I feel great. I’m going to be honest. I’m going to have my opportunity. I’m not in any rush right now. I’m just grinding and trying to feel as good as I can. And right now, I feel great. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time. I’m just waiting for the opportunity.”

Kemba Walker: “[Nobody’s] reached out to me… I just want to be able to play basketball again; I don’t care if it’s the bench or not.” (via @GwashburnGlobe, https://t.co/CcOFhbd6h9) pic.twitter.com/dTW86wRtqz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 8, 2022

It’s unclear whether or not Walker will earn a chance this upcoming season, but he remains confident in his abilities.