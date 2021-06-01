Celtics Update Availability of Kemba Walker & Time Lord for Must-Win Game 5

The Boston Celtics are in do-or-die territory, as one more loss will officially draw their disappointing 2020-21 campaign to a halt. Unfortunately, when the C’s take the court at Barclay’s Center on Tuesday night, they’ll more than likely be shorthanded — an all too common occurrence this season.

Point guard Kemba Walker (left knee medial bone bruise) and big man Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) have been officially listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the first-round series vs. the Nets, which tips off at 7:30 p.m ET. Both players missed Sunday’s Game 4 loss, as the Celtics were blown out by 15 points.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 5 vs. Brooklyn: Jaylen Brown (left scapholunate ligament surgery) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee medial bone bruise) – DOUBTFUL

Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 31, 2021

“They both really wanted to play, they’ve been in constant contact with our trainers,” head coach Brad Stevens said prior to Game 4, via the Boston Herald. “We’re just trying to have them available. So they’re both bummed, but there’s no other thought than that: Trying to get guys back as fast as possible. Making sure we’re responsible to their health is our responsibility, first and foremost.”

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Stevens on Kemba Walker

Walker, who is no stranger to knee issues, suffered his most recent ailment during Game 2. While he was able to gut it out for Game 3, logging 34 minutes, the injury appeared to play a detrimental part in his on-court performance. The 31-year-old shot just 3-of-14 from the field and turned the ball over five times, finishing the game with six points, eight rebounds and three assists.

“Probably a combination of them. But he’s sore. He’s really — like, he’s dying to play,” said Stevens. “It hurts if he’s unable to. He’s not a guy that likes to miss, especially with the anticipation of getting back in this series. You had a huge win on Friday, great opportunity tonight in front of your home crowd. It’s probably a combination of those two things.”

After managing his workload for much of the year, Walker looked to be tapping into his perennial All-Star form late in the regular season. The Bronx native scored 29-plus points in four of his final games. However, he failed to carry over his hot streak into the playoffs. Through three games, Walker has shot 31.7% from the field and a horrendous 17.6% from 3-point range.