Kemba Walker Voices Strong Take on Romeo Langford Following Debut

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve found the missing piece. After struggling to live up to expectations throughout much of the season, the Boston Celtics are currently undefeated when Romeo Langford is in the lineup.

Ok, we may be jumping the gun here as it’s only been one game, but the 21-year-old wing certainly put forth a quality performance in his much-awaited sophomore debut. While a three-point output may not jump off the screen, Langford flashed tantalizing traits on both ends of the court in his 12 minutes of court time.

Count guard Kemba Walker in amongst the observes who came away impressed by Langford’s efforts on Sunday. The former All-Star point guard praised his teammate following Boston’s 30-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets and expects the Indiana product to pay huge dividends for the Celtics down the stretch.

“Romeo is a really important piece of what we want to do,” Walker told reporters. “He worked super, super hard to get back to where he is now. I’m excited for him, excited for his opportunity because he’s gotten so much better. It’s been a rough year for him to try to get back on the court. I’m really excited he’s back and tonight he was great. He didn’t skip a beat at all. Defensively, he was great. I believe he only took maybe two shots or so. It will come. He’s going to be key to what we are trying to do.”

Langford Flashes Defensive Upside

A former Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana, Langford’s scoring prowess has rarely been questioned. The 6-foot-4-inch, 216-pound slasher has always proven capable of putting the ball in the basket. However, it’s his efforts on the defensive end of the court that will likely earn him more minutes with the Celtics as the season continues on.

Langford flaunted his two-way potential vs. the Hornets, stroking in a 3-pointer on one end, then getting back on defense on the other end of the court to meet Charlotte forward Miles Bridges at the rim for a two-handed stuff.

Welcome back, Romeo Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/A8mJakaPBB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 4, 2021

“I feel like I’m the best in isolation. I don’t let my guy go around me,” Langford said of what he brings to the table defensively. “With that being said, that means the team doesn’t really have to overhelp as much and give up more threes when it comes to the guy I’m checking.”