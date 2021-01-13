Writer Puts Celtics All-Star on ‘Trade Watch’ as Bradley Beal Rumors Swirl

Kemba Walker’s return to the hardwood is quickly approaching. Although questions surrounding the All-Star point guard remain well intact. If healthy, a big if, Walker gives the Celtics a true third option offensively, helping alleviate attention and pressure off Boston’s dynamic one-two punch of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

With that said, if Walker’s iffy left knee does indeed check out, it could also mean the end to Walker’s run in a Celtics uniform. The 30-year-old could serve as a viable piece in a trade to lure a big name to Boston prior to the March 25 deadline.

Simply put, if healthy, Walker could find himself on “trade watch” in the next coming month. Yet, as Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale pointed out in his “NBA Stars Who Will Be on Trade Watch by the 2021 Deadline” column, there’s plenty of kinks to work out before Walker can be viewed as a true tradeable asset.

Kemba Walker is a great offbeat trade candidate if he thrives following his recovery from another left knee issue…and if the Celtics are keen on entering the Harden race…or if Bradley Beal becomes available…and if other teams aren’t scared away by his murky health bill and the three years, $108.1 million remaining on his contract.

Follow the Heavy on Celtics Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Bradley Beal on the Move?

An interesting name Favale tossed out above was Washington Wizards star, Bradley Beal. Interesting in the fact that he has not publicly voiced frustration to the point where it would appear he wants out of Washington. In fact, just three months ago he stated that it “would mean the world” to him to spend the entirety of his career in D.C.

Problem is, the Wizards are bad. Real bad. And they don’t look to be getting better anytime soon.

Washington is off to a 3-8 start in 2020-21 and has now dropped three of their last four games, leading many to feel like Beal’s lethal scoring prowess is going to waste for an Eastern Conference bottom dweller.

Beal is enjoying yet another dominant statistical season. The two-time All-Star not only leads the NBA in scoring this season with 34.9 ppg, he outpaces the next closest player (Stephen Curry – 28.6 ppg) by more than 6.0 ppg. Yet, without Beal on the floor, Washington’s offense is frankly atrocious, ranking 30th in the NBA with a 100.0 offensive rating (H/T The Ringer’s .

It does sound like the Wizards’ losing ways are beginning to wear thin on Beal. After an amazing 60-point effort by Beal proved to not be enough to secure a victory against the 76ers last Wednesday, the shooting guard voiced his displeasure to reporters, “I’m pissed off,” Beal said. Later adding, “I just want to win.”

Could Celtics Swing a Deal?

If winning is what Beal is truly in search of, then the Celtics are right up his ally. Currently sitting in first place in the East with a 7-3 record, Boston has the pieces intact (especially if Walker proves healthy) to not only supply Beal with a surrounding cast to compete for a title, but also supply Washington with adequate trade compensation.

To a degree, that is.

As numerous outlets and radio stations toss around potential Beal deals, urging the former No. 3 overall pick to force his way out of D.C., Washington will almost certainly be left wanting more, as is typical when stars are dealt.

Things could change moving forward, especially if the Wizards keep stacking up losses. However, even a healthy Walker, at 30-years-old, would be a hard sell in hopes of acquiring a 27-year-old in Beal, who over his last 67 games has averaged an absurd 32.7 ppg.

READ NEXT

For more Celtics content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.