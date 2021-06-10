Celtics Attempted to Trade Kemba Walker for 7-Time All-Star: Report

More layers continue to unfold in the Kemba Walker saga. Less than 24 hours after it was reported that the Boston Celtics and their point guard will look to part ways this offseason, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix revealed the Cs have actually been exploring moving on from the 31-year-old for “several months” now.

The NBA insider joined NBC Sports Boston to discuss the brewing frustration between Walker and the organization — evidently stemming from trade discussions at March’s deadline, one of which reportedly included former seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge.

“The Celtics front office was looking for a way to get out from under that contract, and ultimately were not able to do that despite having conversations with multiple teams over the last several months,” Mannix informed host Trenni Kusnierek. “I was told they discussed a deal involving Kemba Walker and LaMarcus Aldridge when Aldridge was still in San Antonio. [This was] primarily because Aldridge was on the last year of his contract, whereas Kemba Walker has two years currently and about $76 million remaining on this contract. That frustrated Kemba Walker.”

Of course, the trade never materialized between the two parties. Aldridge would go on to be bought out of his contract with the Spurs and sign with the Brooklyn Nets. However, after five games with his new team, the 35-year-old abruptly retired due to concerns regarding an irregular heartbeat.

