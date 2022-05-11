Celtics Champ Compares 2022 Squad’s ‘Celtic Pride’ to 2008 Title Team

As the Boston Celtics continue their playoff journey, the ultimate goal is bringing another championship to Boston. The last time they hung a banner in Beantown was in 2008, when Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen led the way. Well, one of their teammates just compared this Celtics team to the one that one a title all those years ago.

On the May 11 edition of ESPN’s First Take, former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins compared the 2022 Celtics to the 2008 Celtics. He said that he hasn’t seen a team so connected since the one he was a part of:

I haven’t seen a defense, and I haven’t seen Celtic pride like this since 2008. And we know what happened in 2008, when we saw a Celtics defense like this one right here. They went on to win it all.

Despite their slow start to the season, the Celtics finished with the best defense in the NBA, notching a defensive rating of 106.2. The last time Boston led the league in defensive rating was 2008. That team earned a 98.1 rating and, of course, went on to win a title.

However, Perkins didn’t just compare this year’s Celtics team to the 2008 squad because of their defense. He predicts that Boston will finish this season as they did 14 years ago – with a ring.

Perkins Predicts Celtics Playoff Path

To kick off the show, ESPN’s Molly Qerim asked Perkins who he believes will win the current series between the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Not only did Perkins pick Boston, but he took it a step further, predicting them to go all the way:

The Boston Celtics are winning this series, the Boston Celtics are winning the Eastern Conference, and the Boston Celtics are winning the championship. You heard what I said.

Boston’s path to the Finals this year was never going to be easy. They took care of the Brooklyn Nets in four games in the first round, but it was one of the closest sweeps in recent history. The Celtics won by an accumulative total of 18 points. Now, they’re locked into a heated battle with the Bucks, with either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat potentially waiting for them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

When elaborating further on his point, Perkins noted that Boston’s championship hopes ride on the coattails of Jayson Tatum. The former champion stated that Tatum is the one who will spearhead their title run.

Perkins: ‘Tatum Has Arrived’

After issuing his initial prediction, Perkins brought up Tatum as a primary reason behind it. The ESPN analyst said that ‘Tatum has arrived’ and is one of the best in the business:

Let me go back to the point of why I say they’re winning this series, okay? Jayson Tatum has arrived. When you talk about superstardom, Jayson Tatum is there. When you talk about one of the better two-way players in the game today, Jayson Tatum is there.

Tatum’s emergence as a two-way superstar was highlighted in Boston’s previous series against the Nets. He averaged 29.5 points and 7.3 assists while also guarding superstar Kevin Durant for most of the series. He matched up with Durant for 30:23 of game time, holding the Nets forward to 3-of-18 (16.7%) shooting from the field and 0-for-5 shooting from deep.

While Tatum’s gone through his fair share of struggles during the Celtics’ current series against the Bucks, he turned things around in Game 4. Tatum dropped 30 points and 13 rebounds en route to an eight-point Boston win. And if the Celtics want to win it all this season, as Perkins predicted, they’ll need Tatum to continue to play at that level.