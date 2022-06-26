Celtics Champion Sends Strong Message About LeBron James in 2008

The last time the Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship was in 2008. That year, they had to go through the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Lakers on their way to the title.

Not only did they have to play some solid teams, though, they had to play a bunch of great players. Boston had to take down Kobe Bryant in the NBA Finals, Chauncey Billups the former-champion Pistons, and most importantly, LeBron James.

Just recently, Kendrick Perkins of ESPN, who was the Celtics’ starting center during their 2008 run, made a shocking confession. On a recent episode of The Old Man & The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Perkins said that he was praying James got injured ahead of their Game 7 against the Cavaliers.

“I got a confession. Like, let me tell you, so, we played the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008. And it was a Game 7, right? We just had lost Game 6. And I ain’t gonna lie, man, I was scared as hell going into that Game 7 against LeBron James. And this was the only time that I actually prayed that something happened to him at practice,” Perkins revealed.

.@KendrickPerkins was so scared to face LeBron in Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals that he prayed for something to happen to him. Full conversation with @jj_redick and @talter: https://t.co/oARhjZR8kt pic.twitter.com/2LuKbXdewW — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) June 25, 2022

James took the Celtics to seven games, but Boston was able to get the job done. But Perkins’ confession didn’t stop there. He took things a step further, describing just how bad he was ‘praying’ James got injured.

Perkins’ Prayers for James’ Downfall

Redick and Alter were taken aback by Perkins’ statement, as Redick was baffled as to why he would confess such a thing. But Perkins took it a step further when he said that he legitimately wished that James would tear his ACL.

“I said, ‘you know what, like, not what a thing to confess. I know, but I’m being real. Like, I was like, ‘let us get breaking news that LeBron has, you know, tore his ACL.’ I did bro. Like I’m not even lying. I’m not even exaggerating,” said Perkins.

All Redick could do was laugh, as he even considered editing the clip out of the final podcast. But Perkins wouldn’t let him, saying that “you can’t edit this out, this is real.”

During that series, James averaged 26.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks on 35.5% shooting from the field and 23.1% shooting from three-point range. Poor shooting splits aside, he was the only player on the Cavaliers that was hurting the Celtics in that series.

Perkins even thought that the Celtics were going to lose the series.

Perkins Thought Celtics Would Lose Series

According to Perkins, when James led the Cavaliers to a win in Game 6, he didn’t think the Celtics were going to be able to win the series.

“I remember, it was Game 6 in Cleveland, and he drove down the lane and I think he dunked on KG and James Posey. And I seen it in his eyes because I was sitting on the bench, I had a horrible game. And I kept saying to myself, I was like, ‘we’re not getting past this m***********. He coming in here and he gonna beat us.’ I could see it. And I was just, I was scared. I was like, this is just a different dude right now. And I was scared. And I actually was sitting up there really praying that I woke up to some news that, some type of way, he was gonna be out the game,” said Perkins.

Obviously, Boston would end up winning the series and a title that same season. But this just goes to show how afraid players were of facing off against James.