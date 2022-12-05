Kendrick Perkins Sounds Off on Celtics Victory: ‘Light Work’

The Boston Celtics moved to 19-5 on the season with their December 4 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston’s post-game show, Kendrick Perkins declared his belief that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have figured out how to defeat the Nets star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

"KD and Kyrie need to be concerned… this is a matchup that's owned by the Jays."@KendrickPerkins talks the Celtics win over the Nets, and how JT and JB matchup against Kyrie and KD #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/T05ULP76cM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2022

“Light work. Light work. At no point in time did I think the Celtics was going to lose that game…Here’s the thing, the Brooklyn Nets, KD, and Kyrie need to be concerned. Because every single they time they match up with Jaylen and Jayson, they’re getting cut…And now this is a matchup that is owned by the Jays, they look forward to playing against these guys, and right now, they got em’…Right now, the Jays got that duo, they’re the better duo, and every single night, they go out there with something to prove when they play against them,” Perkins said.

Tatum and Brown cominbed for 63 points, 21 rebounds, three assists, six steals, and four blocked shots as they downed the Nets 103-92 – further strengthening their claim to the title of the ‘best duo in the NBA.’

Tatum is Not Interested in Who The Best Duo is

Speaking to the media on November 30, Tatum answered a question on whether he believes he and Brown are currently the best duo in the NBA, noting that his focus is on winning a championship rather than being part of a heralded duo around the league.

Play

Jayson Tatum Asked If He & Jaylen Brown Are BEST DUO in NBA | Celtics vs Heat BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed following the Celtics 134-121 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Tatum led the charge for the Celtics, dropping 49 points on 15-of-25 shooting in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton. When asked if he and teammate Jaylen Brown were the best duo… 2022-12-01T04:16:36Z

“That’s a good question…Whatever that means. I believe in him, his ability, and the things that he can do. And, we’ve obviously shown that we can play together at a high level and have great success. I guess it looks that way (that we’re the best duo in the NBA), I guess that’s for you guys to decide. We never talk about that. We want to be the best team, and we want to win a championship. Along the way, if we’re the best duo, we’ll take it,” Tatum said.

Tatum’s response might have been humble, but the numbers are starting to support the narrative that no team boasts a pairing as impactful as Tatum and Brown – on both ends of the floor. And that only helps the Celtics’ chances of returning to the NBA Finals at the first time of asking.

Jaylen Brown Full of Confidence

Over his last six games, Brown has dropped 30 points or more four times, registering a double-double in points and rebounds on two of those occasions, as his game has started to shift up a gear as we reach the quarter mark of the season.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin following his 34-point performance against the Nets on December 4, Brown cut a confident figure, declaring his capability of playing against the best players in the world.

"I can play with the best of them and I just like reminding people of that."@FCHWPO catching up with @tvabby after dropping 34 points vs. the #Nets pic.twitter.com/hJgax91kqR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2022

“Just being aggressive, coming out, making them have to guard me. I got it going and just kept it going. I can play with the best of them, so I just like reminding people of that…I’m feeling good, I’m feeling great, I’m feeling strong, I’m getting into a rhythm. I’m starting to focus in a little bit more on what’s in front of us, playing both sides of the ball. I’m starting to get a rhythm into the season,” Brown said.

If Brown can continue to produce at his current level, then a second All-Star appearance is certainly not too far away, and the possibility of challenging for an All-NBA team is not out of the question. In the short-term, though, the Celtics will turn their attention to the Toronto Raptors, who they face on December 5 on the second leg of a back-to-back.