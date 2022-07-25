Celtics Are ‘Engaged in Talks’ for Kevin Durant Trade: Report

The Boston Celtics have already made crucial additions to their roster this summer. Brad Stevens picked up Danilo Gallinari in free agency after the San Antonio Spurs waived him. He also made a trade with the Indiana Pacers to pick up combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

After making the NBA Finals last season, the Celtics acted swiftly to improve their roster. Their bench just got even deeper and they look ready to go on another deep playoff run. However, according to a recent report, they may not be done making moves.

On July 25, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Celtics have emerged as a team that could potentially pull off a deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Wojnarowski stated that the Celtics are currently “engaged in talks” about a deal.

“ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Wojnarowski revealed that the Celtics could potentially offer one of the more intriguing packages for Durant due to their ability to include Jaylen Brown in a trade.

Brown Would Be Centerpiece of Trade

With other teams like the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns taking an interest in Durant, the Celtics could get involved due to their ability to include Brown. Bam Adebayo cannot be sent to Brooklyn in a deal because of the NBA’s designated rookie rule and Ben Simmons’ presence on the Nets. And since the Suns were just forced to match an offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, he can’t be traded right now, either.

In turn, Brown is probably the best piece Brooklyn can hope to trade for.

“The Celtics consider All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum off limits in any trade talks, but Boston is able to construct a package for Durant that could include Brown and as many as three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) — and two pick swaps (2024 and 2026). Brown, 25, has two years and $56 million left on his current contract,” Wojnarowski wrote.

A trade for Durant would likely include the biggest haul in NBA history. At least, that is what the Nets will be undoubtedly hoping for. Durant is under contract through the 2025-26 season, so the Nets have plenty of leverage in the situation.

However, while the Celtics may have engaged in trade talks, no team has yet to match Brooklyn’s asking price.

No Deals Have Presented Themselves

Just because the Celtics have emerged as a new potential landing spot for Durant doesn’t mean they are close to a deal, though. Wojnarowski emphasized the fact that, while teams like the Celtics, Heat, and Suns remain interested, none have gotten close to making a trade just yet.

“There are no deals believed to have traction for Durant, and no team has yet to reach the significant threshold that the Nets have set to trade one of the league’s most talented players, sources said,” said Wojnarowski. “The Nets’ posture on a potential trade has been largely unchanged: They want a massive return that potentially includes multiple unprotected first-round picks, pick swaps and impactful players for Durant, sources said.”

So, as the talks continue, keep an eye on the Celtics. With Brown on hand as the best trade bait in the NBA, Boston could climb the ladder of top suitors rather quickly.