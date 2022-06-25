Celtics Would Need to Include Star Wing in Trade for Kevin Durant, Says Analyst

The Boston Celtics don’t need to make a splash this summer. They are coming off of a run to the NBA Finals, and although they weren’t able to finish the job, they are still projected to be a force to be reckoned with in the East for years to come.

However, just because the Celtics don’t need to make a splash doesn’t mean the opportunity won’t come knocking. Just recently, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Kevin Durant is weighing his options in regard to a potential departure from the Brooklyn Nets (in turn with Kyrie Irving’s current squabble with the team).

Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2022

With that in mind, everybody is scrambling to put together potential trade packages for Durant. Sam Quinn of CBS Sports wrote an article detailing potential deals for every team, and for Boston, he noted that star wing Jaylen Brown would almost certainly have to be involved.

“Jayson Tatum is out of the question for Boston. He just outplayed Durant in a four-game sweep. But Jaylen Brown’s ball-handling led to some of the turnover problems that doomed the Celtics in the playoffs. That’s not an issue for Durant,” Quinn wrote.

Brown averaged 3.1 turnovers during Boston’s postseason run, and while Durant averaged more during the first round against the Celtics, that’s merely because of his volume. At this point, he is very clearly a better ball-handler than Brown.

Quinn noted that, had the Celtics had Durant this past year, they probably would have won it all.

Impact of Durant With Celtics

During his explanation, Quinn said that replacing Brown with Durant on Boston’s Finals roster would have likely won them a championship. Plus, it would give them two of the league’s best shot-makers.

“Boston could pair its league-best defense with an offense suddenly employing a second elite shot-maker,” Quinn explained. “Boston might have won it all with Durant in Brown’s place.”

This past season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 51.8% shooting from the field and 38.3% shooting from distance. That being said, he only appeared in 55 games for Brooklyn as he dealt with injuries in the middle of the season.

Plus, while adding Durant to the team sounds like a perfect plan at face value, there are definitely some question marks as to whether or not he’d be interested in coming Boston.

Durant’s Potential Disinterest in Boston

When discussing potential drawbacks, Quinn mentioned that Durant may not have heard great things about Boston, especially considering his close relationship with Kyrie Irving, who had a fall-out with the Celtics and is not very well-liked by the fans anymore.

“Somehow I doubt Irving has given Boston a particularly glowing review in private to Durant. Even if the Celtics would make this swap, who knows how interested Durant would be,” said Quinn.

Durant had an interest in joining the Celtics back in 2016 before he signed on with the Golden State Warriors. And all these years later, if he were to show interest again, Celtics fans would likely love to have him.

But if Brown would have to be included in the deal? That’s where things get tricky.