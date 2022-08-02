Celtics Trade Buzz Mounts Amid Latest Kevin Durant Twist

The Boston Celtics’ offseason started off with a bang. Brad Stevens signed forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency after he was traded by the Atlanta Hawks and waived by the San Antonio Spurs. And then, he followed it up by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon.

Despite that, the biggest news to come out of the summer thus far has been that the Celtics have taken an interest in Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. It was reported that they have engaged in talks and even offered Jaylen Brown in a trade package.

But after some radio silence after the initial reports, a new update has surfaced. Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports spoke with an NBA executive who told him that Durant plans to meet with the Nets sometime very soon.

“What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” the source told Bulpett and Heavy Sports. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works.”

Breaking: Kevin Durant will meet with #Nets owner Joe Tsai this week, sources tell @SteveBHoop — Heavy Sports (@HeavyOnSports) August 2, 2022

Now, this doesn’t guarantee that anything gets done this week, but it should at least mean that Durant and the Nets are working to find a solution to the situation. And in turn, Celtics fans everywhere should have some clarity on the situation in the near future.

However, the relationship between the Celtics and Nets may not be in a great place right now.

Nets May Have Angered Celtics

After the initial rumors came out, there were lots of conflicting reports stating that the Celtics never wanted these talks to come out. According to Bulpett, there is some truth to that. An executive from another team that he talked to said that Brooklyn pissed off the teams they’ve had talks with when they supposedly leaked these rumors.

“I think there’s some teams that aren’t very happy that when they talk to Brooklyn it gets in the papers,” the source said to Bulpett. “That doesn’t help. I’ve talked with a couple of teams that are not happy with the rumors that creep out of there through all this. It’s not a good way to do business.”

New: Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”https://t.co/Yk0HK8sAeW — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) August 2, 2022

In fact, another source who Bulpett spoke to stated that them leaking the rumors could be the reason they aren’t able to get a deal done for Durant, and in particular, the reason they won’t be able to make a trade with the Celtics.

“That’s probably why they won’t get anything done and why they haven’t had any conversations for a while,” said a source. “I don’t think they are going to get anything done with Boston.”

The same source even went as far as saying that Brooklyn won’t end up doing anything.

‘They Don’t Trade Either One’

Although Durant requested a trade from the Nets, Bulpett’s source believes that Brooklyn walks into next season with both Durant and Kyrie Irving still on the roster.

“My bet is they don’t trade either one of them,” the source told Bulpett. “Maybe Kyrie. I don’t see them trading Durant, because they’re not going to get back what they should. And I wouldn’t trade him either. The hell with it. He signed the deal. The hell with it, right?

Again, these reports don’t mean that anything will get done in the immediate future. However, for the Celtics fans who are waiting for all the drama to be over with, this should be considered a great step in the right direction.